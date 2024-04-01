Aayush Food and Herbs Limited

CIN: L01122DL1984PLC018307

Registered Office: 55, 2nd Floor, Lane 2, Westend Marg, Saidullajab, Near Saket Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Tel.: 011-41009092 Email:aayushfoodherbs06@gmail.comW e b s i t e :www.aayush.health.com

April 01, 2024

To,

Listing Department, BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001.

(Scrip ID - AAYUSH, Scrip Code - 539528)

The Listing Department

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No C 62, G - Block, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 098.

(Symbol - AAYUSH, Series - EQ)

CC:

National Securities Depository Limited 4th Floor, 'A' Wing, Trade World, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013. Central Depository Services (India) Limited Marathon Futurex, A-Wing, 25th floor, N.M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (East), Mumbai - 400013. Beetal Financial & Computer Services Pvt. Ltd. Beetel House, 3rd Floor, 99, Madangir, New Delhi, Delhi 110062.

Subject: Postal Ballot Notice dated March 28, 2024.

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, attached herewith the Notice of Postal Ballot along with the Explanatory Statement sent to the members of the Company for seeking their consent for the Businesses as set out in the Notice.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

For Aayush Food and Herbs Limited

Naveenakumar Kunjaru

Managing Director DIN: 07087891

POSTAL BALLOT NOTICE

[Pursuant to Section 108, 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 & 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, each as amended from time to time and in accordance with applicable Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs]

To,

The Shareholders,

E-VOTING STARTS ON E-VOTING ENDS ON Thursday, April 04, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (IST) Friday, May 03, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (IST)

NOTICE is hereby given to the Members of AAYUSH FOOD AND HERBS LIMITED ("the Company") pursuant to the provisions of Sections 108, 110 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Rule 20 and 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 ("the Rules"),

Regulation 44 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR Regulations"), Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India ("Secretarial Standard-2") and/or any other applicable law, rules or regulations for the time being in force, to transact the items of special businesses, as set out in this Postal Ballot Notice and to seek approval of the Members by way of Ordinary / Special Resolution(s), through Postal Ballot forms and remote electronic voting ('E-voting').

In compliance with the MCA Circulars referred to as above, this Postal Ballot Notice is being sent by email to only those shareholders, who have registered their email addresses with the Company / Registrar & Share Transfer Agent / Depository / Depository Participants and whose names appear in the register of members / list of beneficial owners of the Company provided by the Depositories as on Friday, March 22, 2024 (i.e., the "Cut-off Date"). In case your email address is not registered, Postal Ballot Notice are sent physical, please follow the process mentioned in the Notes to this Postal Ballot Notice for procuring login credentials and e-voting on the proposed resolution(s).

Members are requested to carefully read the instruction printed on the Postal Ballot Form and return the same duly completed, recording your assent or dissent, in the enclosed self-addressed Business Reply Envelope not later than 17.00 hours on Friday, May 03, 2024. Postage will be borne and paid by the Company. The Postal Ballot Form(s) may also be deposited personally at the address given on the Business Reply Envelope. Please note that if any Postal Ballot Form is received after the date mentioned above, it will be considered that no reply has been received from the members.

The Company is providing the facility of remote e-voting to its Members on the items of businesses set out in this Notice and has engaged the services of Central Depository Services (India) Limited, ("CDSL") for this purpose. Members are requested to go through the detailed "INSTRUCTIONS FOR E-VOTING" and other Notes appended to this Postal Ballot Notice.

Members desiring to exercise their vote through the e-voting process are requested to carefully read the instructions indicated in this Notice and record their assent (FOR) or dissent (AGAINST) by following the procedure as stated in the Notes forming part of the Notice for casting of votes by e-voting not later than 5.00 p.m. (IST) on Friday, May 03, 2024. The e-voting facility will be disabled by CDSL immediately thereafter.

You are requested to peruse the proposed Resolutions along with their respective Explanatory Statement and thereafter record your assent or dissent by means of Postal Ballot form or E-Voting system provided by the Company.

An Explanatory Statement, pursuant to Section 102(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant information required under Regulation 36 (3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 setting out all material facts relating to the resolution mentioned in this Notice of Postal Ballot is annexed hereto.

Pursuant to Rule 22(5) of the Management Rules, the Board has appointed M/s. Jaymin Modi & Co., Company

Secretaries (COP: 16948 and PRC: 2146/2022), as the scrutinizer ("Scrutinizer") for conducting the Postal

Ballot / e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. The Scrutinizer is willing to be appointed and be available for the purpose of ascertaining the requisite majority.

The Board of Directors of the Company ('the Board'), has at its meeting held on Thursday, March 28, 2024 considered and approved the following resolutions, subject to the Members' approvals through postal ballot:

SPECIAL BUSINESSES:

ITEM NO.1: Approval for change in Name of the Company and consequent Alterations in Memorandum of Association ("MOA") and Articles of Association ("AOA") of the Company.

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolutions as a Special Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the recommendation of the Board and pursuant to provisions of Sections 4, 5, 13 and 14 and any other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder (including any amendment thereto or re-enactment thereof) and subject to the approval of the Registrar of Companies & Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") or any other authority as may be necessary, the consent of the shareholders of the Company be and is hereby accorded, to change the name of the Company from 'AAYUSH FOOD AND HERBS LIMITED' to 'AAYUSH WELLNESS LIMITED' as approved by Central Registration Centre ("CRC"), Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT basis the recommendation of the Board and pursuant to the provisions of Section 13, 14 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder (including any amendment thereto or re-enactment thereof), approval of the shareholders be and is hereby accorded, for alteration and substitution of the following clauses of Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company:

i. The existing Clause I of the Memorandum of Association of the Company be altered and substituted by the following as Clause I:

I. The name of the Company is 'AAYUSH WELLNESS LIMITED'

ii. Part I under "Constitution of the Company" and Part II "Interpretation" in the Articles of Association of the Company be altered and substituted by the name of "AAYUSH WELLNESS LIMITED"

iii. The name 'AAYUSH FOOD AND HERBS LIMITED' wherever it appears in Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company be substituted by name 'AAYUSH WELLNESS LIMITED'

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder (including any amendment thereto or re-enactment thereof), approval of the Shareholders be and is hereby accorded for amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the name of the Company appearing on all other Company records shall be amended and substituted.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution, the Board of Directors of the Company (including its Committee(s) thereof and/or any Director or any individual delegated with powers necessary for the purpose) be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things, as may be necessary, proper or expedient without being required to seek any further consent or approval of the members or otherwise to the end and intent that they shall be deemed to have been given all necessary approval thereto expressly by the authority of this resolution."

ITEM NO.2: To approve shifting of Registered Office of the Company from New Delhi, in the union territory of Delhi to Mumbai in the state of Maharashtra.

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 12, 13 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 30 of the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014, including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force, subject to the approval of the Central Government (power delegated to the Regional Directors) and / or any authority(ies) as may be prescribed from time to time and further subject to such conditions and modifications as may be prescribed by such regulatory authority while granting such approvals, permissions, consents and sanctions, which may be agreed by the

Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Board", which term shall deem to include any of its duly constituted Committee thereof), the consent of Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for shifting of the Registered Office of the Company from New Delhi, in the union territory of Delhi to Mumbai in the state of Maharashtra and consequently the existing Clause II of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, relating to the Registered Office be substituted with the following clause:

"II. The Registered Office of the Company is situated in the State of Maharashtra"

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized on behalf of the Company to make any modifications, variations or alterations stipulated by any authority while according approval / consent as may be considered necessary and to appoint counsels / consultants and advisors, file applications / petitions, issue notices, advertisements, obtain orders for shifting of Registered Office from the authorities concerned and to do all such acts, deeds and things as may be deemed necessary and to settle any questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise in this regard without requiring the Board to secure any further consent or approval of the Members of the Company.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to sign and submit the necessary, forms, intimations, and e-forms with the relevant statutory authorities and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be necessary to give effect to the above resolution."

ITEM NO.3: To regularize appointment of Mr. Gavadu Patil (DIN: 10346018) as Non-Executive Non-Independent director of the company.

To consider and if thought fit to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Sections 161 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014, Securities and Exchange

Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'),

and/or any other applicable laws (including any statutory amendment(s), modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Gavadu Patil (DIN: 10346018), who was appointed by the Board of Directors on recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee as Additional Non-executive, Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from February 09, 2024 at such remuneration as may be mutually agreed between the parties, be and is hereby appointed as an Non-executive Non-Independent Director of the company and that he shall be liable to retire by rotation.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be considered necessary, desirable or expedient to give effect to this resolution."

ITEM NO.4: To regularize appointment of Dr. Lalitkumar Anande (DIN: 02953124) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

To consider and if thought fit to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 149, 150, 152 read with Schedule IV and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014, (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration

Committee and approval of the Board of Directors for appointment of Dr. Lalitkumar Anande (DIN: 02953124) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. February 09, 2024, who has submitted a declaration that he meets the criteria for independence as provided under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the Listing Regulations and is eligible for appointment, be and is hereby, appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company not liable to retire by rotation, to hold office for a period of five (5) years with effect from February 09, 2024.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be considered necessary, desirable or expedient to give effect to this resolution."

ITEM NO.5: Approval of increase of limits for the Loans, Guarantees and Investments by the company as per section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, the following Resolution as a Special Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of section 186 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and subject to necessary approvals, if any and to the extent required including that of the lenders of the Company (if any), and in supersession of the earlier resolutions passed in this regard, the consent of the members be and is hereby accorded to the Board of Directors of the company (hereinafter referred to as the "Board", which term shall be deemed to include person(s) authorized and/or committee which the Board may have constituted or hereinafter constitute to exercise its powers including the powers conferred by this resolution) to make investment(s) and/or give loan(s) in the form of inter-corporate deposit(s) and/or short term credit(s) and/or secured/unsecured loan(s) to and/or give guarantee (s) and/or provide any security(ies) in connection with any loan(s) made to any other person by or by any other person to any subsidiaries, joint ventures, associate companies and/or any other body(ies) corporate as the Board may deem fit in the interest of the Company exceeding the limits permissible in terms of the section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 i.e. sixty percent of its paid up share capital, free reserves and securities premium account or one hundred percent

of its free reserves and securities premium account, whichever is more; provided however that the investment(s) made and /or loan(s) granted and/or guarantee(s) and security(ies) provided, other than the investment(s) made and/or loan(s) granted and/or guarantee(s) and security(ies) provided, and/or as are exempted in terms of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, shall not exceed Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crores only) in any financial year.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT any of the Directors of the Company be and are hereby severally authorized to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things including but not limiting to deciding the entity(ies) in which the investment(s) be made and /or loan(s) extended and/or guarantee(s) and security(ies) be provided, amount of investment(s) to be made and/or loan (s) to be extended and/or guarantee(s) and security(ies) to be provided, when such amount be given from time to time, manner and nature of investment(s), the period for which loan(s) be extended, interest and security and other for extending loan(s), as the case may be, and such other terms and conditions, and for the purpose to sign agreements, deeds, documents, guarantees, forms, indemnities, registers, letters, declarations confirmations, undertakings and such other papers as may be necessary, desirable and expedient."

ITEM NO.6: Approval of borrowing limits under section 180 (1) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013.

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution.

"RESOLVED THAT in supersession of the earlier resolution passed by the Members of the Company and pursuant to the provisions of Section 180(1)(c) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder, as amended from time to time, consent of the members be and is hereby accorded to the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as "Board" which term shall be deemed to include any Committee which the Board may have constituted or hereinafter constitute, to exercise its powers, including the powers conferred by this Resolution) to borrow by way of issue of debentures, commercial papers, long term / short term loans, suppliers' credit, securitized instruments such as floating rates notes, fixed rate notes, syndicated loans or any other instruments / securities otherwise permitted by law for the time being in force, such sum(s) of money(ies) in Indian Rupees and / or in any foreign currency from time to time, at its discretion, with or without security and on such terms and conditions as the Board may deem fit, which together with the monies already borrowed by the Company (apart from temporary loans obtained or to be obtained from the Company's bankers in the ordinary course of business) may exceed the aggregate of the paid-up capital, free reserves, that is to say, reserves not set apart for any specific purposes and Securities Premium amount of the Company, provided that the total amount so borrowed (apart from temporary loans obtained or to be obtained from the Company's bankers in the ordinary course of business)

and outstanding at any time shall not exceed Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crores only).

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution, the Board be and is hereby authorized to sign and execute such document(s) / deed(s) / writing(s) / paper(s) / agreement(s) as may be required, to settle any question, difficulty or doubt that may arise in respect of the aforesaid borrowings and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may in its absolute discretion consider necessary, proper or desirable and to settle any question, difficulty or doubt that may arise in this regard."

ITEM NO.7: To approve creation of charge on movable and immovable properties of the company both present and future, in respect of borrowing under section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013.

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution.

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to section 180(1)(a) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 or any other law for the time being in force (including any statutory modification or amendment thereto or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) and in terms of Articles of Association of the Company, the consent of the members be and is hereby accorded to pledge, mortgage and/or create charge by the Board of Directors of the Company, on all the immovable and movable properties of the Company in favor of the Banks, Financial Institutions, any other lenders or debenture trustees to secure the amount borrowed by the Company or any third party from time to time for the due payment of the Principal together with interest, charges, costs, expenses and all other monies payable by the Company in respect of the said borrowings as may be required from time to time, subject to the limits approved under Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution, the Board be and is hereby authorized to finalize, settle and execute such documents / deeds / writings / papers / agreements as may be required and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things, as it may in its absolute discretion consider necessary, proper or desirable and to settle any question, difficulty or doubt that may arise in this regard."

By the order of the Board of

AAYUSH FOOD AND HERBS LIMITED Sd/-

Naveenakumar Kunjaru Managing Director DIN: 07087891

Date: March 28, 2024 Place: New Delhi

NOTES:

1. AN EXPLANATORY STATEMENT PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF SECTION 102 OF THE

COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("ACT") SETTING OUT THE MATERIAL FACTS CONCERNING THE BUSINESSES TO BE TRANSACTED IS ANNEXED HERETO.

2. The Postal Ballot Notice is being sent to the Member(s) whose names appear on the Register of Members/List of Beneficial Owners as received from the National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL") and Central Depository Services (India) Limited ("CDSL") as on Friday, March 22, 2024 (cut-off date). The Postal Ballot Notice is being sent to the Members who have registered their email IDs for receipt of documents in electronic form to their email addresses registered with their Depository Participants/the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent ("RTA"). In case your email address is not registered, Postal Ballot Notice are sent physical, please follow the process mentioned in the Notes to this Postal Ballot Notice for procuring login credentials and e-voting on the proposed resolution(s).

3. Member(s) whose names appear on the Register of Members/List of Beneficial Owners as on the cut-off date will be considered for the purpose of voting/e-voting. A person who is not a member as on the cut-off date should treat this Notice for information purpose only.

4. In compliance with the provisions of Sections 108 and 110 of the Act and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time and Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company provides the Members the facility to exercise their right to vote by electronic means through e-voting services provided by NSDL and the business may be transacted through such voting. The instructions for e-voting are annexed to this Notice.

5. The e-voting period shall commence on Thursday, April 04, 2024 from 9.00 a.m. (IST) and shall end on Friday, May 03, 2024 5.00 p.m. (IST). E-voting shall not be allowed beyond the said date and time.

6. The voting rights of Members shall be in proportion to their shares of the paid-up equity share capital of

the Company as on the cut-off date i.e., Friday, March 22, 2024.

7. The Board of Directors of the Company ("the Board"), has appointed M/s. Jaymin Modi & Co., Company Secretaries (COP: 16948 and PRC: 2146/2022) as the Scrutinizer, for conducting the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner.

8. The Scrutinizer will submit his report to the Chairman or any other person authorized by the Chairman after the completion of scrutiny and the result of the voting by postal ballot through the Remote e-Voting process and postal ballot forms will be announced by the Chairman, or such person as authorized on or before Tuesday, May 07, 2024. The Scrutinizer's decision on the validity of the e-voting shall be final and binding.

9. As required by Rule 20 and Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 read with MCA Circulars and the Listing Regulations, the details pertaining to this postal ballot will be published in one English national daily newspaper circulating throughout India (in English language) and one in vernacular language in that district (in Hindi Language) in which registered office of the Company is situated.

10. To support the "Green initiative" members who have not registered their e-mail addresses so far are requested to register their e-mail address with the company's RTA or Depository Participants, in respect of shares held in physical/electronic mode respectively.

11. The Resolution, if approved by the requisite majority through Postal Ballot, shall be deemed to have been passed on Friday, May 03, 2024, i.e., the last date specified for receipt of votes through the Remote e-Voting process.

THE INTRUCTIONS OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR REMOTE E-VOTING ARE AS UNDER:

Step 1

: Access through Depositories CDSL/NSDL e-Voting system in case of individual shareholders holding shares in demat mode.

Step 2

: Access through CDSL e-Voting system in case of shareholders holding shares in physical mode and non-individual shareholders in demat mode.

(i) The voting period begins on Thursday, April 04, 2024 and ends on Friday, May 03, 2024. During this period shareholders' of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date (record date) of Friday, March 22, 2024 may cast their vote electronically. The e-voting module shall be disabled by CDSL for voting thereafter.

(ii) Shareholders who have already voted prior to the meeting date would not be entitled to vote at the meeting venue.

(iii) Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/242 dated 09.12.2020, under Regulation 44 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, listed entities are required to provide remote e-voting facility to its shareholders, in respect of all shareholders' resolutions. However, it has been observed that the participation by the public non-institutional shareholders/retail shareholders is at a negligible level. Currently, there are multiple e-voting service providers (ESPs) providing e-voting facility to listed entities in India. This necessitates registration on various ESPs and maintenance of multiple user IDs and passwords by the shareholders. In order to increase the efficiency of the voting process, pursuant to a public consultation, it has been decided to enable e-voting to all the demat account holders, by way of a single login credential, through their demat accounts/ websites of Depositories/ Depository Participants. Demat account holders would be able to cast their vote without having to register again with the ESPs, thereby, not only facilitating seamless authentication but also enhancing ease and convenience of participating in e-voting process. Step 1 : Access through Depositories CDSL/NSDL e-Voting system in case of individual shareholders holding shares in demat mode.

(iv) In terms of SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/242 dated December 9, 2020 on e- Voting facility provided by Listed Companies, Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode are allowed to vote through their demat account maintained with Depositories and Depository Participants. Shareholders are advised to update their mobile number and email Id in their demat accounts in order to access e-Voting facility.

Pursuant to abovesaid SEBI Circular, Login method for e-Voting for Individual shareholders holding securities in Demat mode CDSL/NSDL is given below:

Type shareholdersof Login Method Individual Shareholders holding securities in Demat mode with CDSL Depository 1) Users who have opted for CDSL Easi / Easiest facility, can login through their existing user id and password. Option will be made available to reach e-Voting page without any further authentication. The URL for users to login to Easi / Easiest arehttps://web.cdslindia.com/myeasi/home/login or visitwww.cdslindia.com and click on Login icon and select New System Myeasi.

2) After successful login the Easi / Easiest user will be able to see the e-Voting option for eligible companies where the e-voting is in progress as per the information provided by company. On clicking the e-voting option, the user will be able to see e-Voting page of the e-Voting service provider for casting your vote during the remote e-Voting period. Additionally, there is also links provided to access the system of all e-Voting Service Providers i.e. CDSL/NSDL/KARVY/LINKINTIME, so that the user can visit the e-Voting service providers' website directly.

3) If the user is not registered for Easi/Easiest, option to register is available athttps://web.cdslindia.com/myeasi/Registration/EasiRegistration

4) Alternatively, the user can directly access e-Voting page by providing Demat Account Number and PAN No. from a e-Voting link available onwww.cdslindia.com home page or click onhttps://evoting.cdslindia.com/Evoting/EvotingLogin The system will authenticate the user by sending OTP on registered Mobile & Email as recorded in the Demat Account. After successful authentication, user will be able to see the e-Voting option where the e-voting is in progress and also able to directly access the system of all e-Voting Service Providers. Individual Shareholders holding securities in demat mode with NSDL Depository 1) If you are already registered for NSDL IDeAS facility, please visit the e-Services website of NSDL. Open web browser by typing the following URL:https://eservices.nsdl.com either on a Personal Computer or on a mobile. Once the home page of e-Services is launched, click on the "Beneficial Owner" icon under "Login" which is available under 'IDeAS' section. A new screen will open. You will have to enter your User ID and Password. After successful authentication, you will be able to see e-Voting services. Click on "Access to e- Voting" under e-Voting services and you will be able to see e-Voting page. Click on company name or e-Voting service provider name and you will be re-directed to e-Voting service provider website for casting your vote during the remote e-Voting period.

2) If the user is not registered for IDeAS e-Services, option to register is available athttps://eservices.nsdl.com.Select "Register Online for IDeAS "Portal or click athttps://eservices.nsdl.com/SecureWeb/IdeasDirectReg.jsp

3) Visit the e-Voting website of NSDL. Open web browser by typing the following URL:https://www.evoting.nsdl.com/ either on a Personal Computer or on a mobile. Once the home page of e-Voting system is launched, click on the icon "Login" which is available under 'Shareholder/Member' section. A new screen