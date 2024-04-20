Aayush Food and Herbs Limited
CIN: L01122DL1984PLC018307
Registered Office: 55, 2nd Floor, Lane 2, Westend Marg, Saidullajab, Near Saket Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110030 Tel.: 011-41009092 Email: aayushfoodherbs06@gmail.com We b s it e : www.aayush.health.com
April 20, 2024
To,
Listing Department,
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001
(Scrip ID - AAYUSH, Scrip Code - 539528)
The Listing Department
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited,
Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No C 62, G - Block,
Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400098
(Symbol - AAYUSH, Series - EQ)
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject: SDD Compliance Certificate for quarter ended on March 31, 2024.
Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 3(5), 3(6) and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Structured Digital Database (SDD) Compliance Certificate for the period from January 01, 2024 to March 31, 2024.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking You,
For Aayush Food and Herbs Limited
NAVEENAKUM AR KUNJARU
Naveenakumar Kunjaru
Date: 2024.04.20 17:12:54 +05'30'
Naveenakumar Kunjaru
Managing Director
DIN: 07087891
Encl.: As mentioned above
