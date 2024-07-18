Aayush Wellness Limited, formerly Aayush Food and Herbs Limited, is an India-based health and wellness company engaged in providing herbal products. The Company is focused on offering advanced nutraceuticals, functional foods, and therapeutic solutions, specifically formulated to support physiological wellbeing, address the root cause of problems, and provide complete nutrition to prevent everyday health concerns. The Company is focused on preventing the craving for nicotine, desire for tobacco, withdrawal effect and smoker's cough. It also detects energy and stamina, mood and freshness, breathing quality and heart health. Its products also focused on healing lung function, oral cavity, vital organs, and sleep and skin quality.