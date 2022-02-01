Log in
    AMG1L   LT0000128696

AB AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
AB Amber Grid : Amber Grid has joined the largest initiative for the development of a green hydrogen market in Europe

02/01/2022 | 05:02am EST
In strengthening its position in the field of hydrogen research and development, the Lithuanian gas transmission system operator Amber Grid has joined the largest hydrogen initiative in Europe, the European Hydrogen Backbone.

The initiative brings together 29 gas and energy infrastructure operators in 27 European states having a common vision - a single climate-neutral Europe. The initiative aims to make a significant contribution to the development of a market for renewable resources and green and low-carbon hydrogen.

"By participating in the European Hydrogen Backbone initiative, we are building the necessary links between the company and the state with the European green hydrogen community. This will help in creating national guidelines for the development of hydrogen and in the exploration of practical possibilities for the integration of hydrogen into the gas transmission system. In cooperation with other European operators, we will create a vision of a common European hydrogen network, which also involves Lithuania, taking over best practices and sharing the knowledge we have," says Nemunas Biknius, CEO of Amber Grid.

Since the very start of its activities in 2020, the European Hydrogen Backbone has contributed to the development and research of the European hydrogen market by publishing sample maps conveying a vision for pan-European hydrogen transport infrastructure. These network maps and the conducted research show how a vision of hydrogen, which will significantly contribute to the implementation of the Green Course on the old continent, is technically possible and economically affordable.

In 2022, this initiative is expected to focus on technological and economic assessments of hydrogen supply corridors and to promote regional cooperation between infrastructure operators in conducting this research. The plan is to also update the information systems so that all stakeholders have the easiest possible access to the hydrogen information base.

Almost all the major European countries have already developed and published their hydrogen strategies, and this initiative has been included in some of their strategies. The plan is to have the guidelines for the development of the Lithuanian hydrogen sector until 2050, while the action plan for their implementation till 2030 should be drafted in the spring of this year.

