Amber Grid, the gas transmission system operator, proposes to set the prices for gas transmission services for 2025 at an average price of EUR 1.60 per megawatt-hour (EUR/MWh) for Lithuanian consumers.

The gas prices for next year were approved by Amber Grid's Board and will be submitted to the National Energy Regulatory Council (VERT) for assessment and approval. The prices are based on the maximum permissible regulated revenues approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council. The overall transmission revenue cap decreases by almost 5% compared to 2024, but due to a more significant decrease in projected gas consumption, the average price for transmission services next year will increase by 7.4% compared to the 2024 price for Lithuanian consumers (1.49 EUR/MWh).

The increase in the average price for Lithuanian consumers is due to the decreasing gas demand in Lithuania, which is projected to decrease more than the Amber Grid's revenue cap for 2025. The cost of the gas transmission service is only a few percent of the final gas price paid by consumers.

In May 2024, VERT set a revenue cap of EUR 63.83 million for gas transmission operator Amber Grid for 2025, which is 4.75% lower than in 2024. The decrease in the revenue cap is mainly due to lower technology costs.

In 2025, a total of 65.3 TWh of natural gas is planned to be transported through the Lithuanian gas transmission system. This is 1.4% less than estimated for 2024. In this indicator, Lithuanian gas consumption is estimated to decrease by 19.6% from 21 TWh in 2024 to 16.9 TWh in 2025. The expected level of booked capacity, consumption capacity and transported gas volumes is based on historical data and the needs of existing and potential system users.

In 2025, the prices for transmission services at all entry points are expected to remain in line with the entry prices in the neighbouring tariff area of Latvia, Estonia and Finland at EUR 142.77/MWh/day/year.

In agreement with VERT, the prices for gas transmission services will be published on Amber Grid's website with effect from 1 January 2025.