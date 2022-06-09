Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Amber Grid
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMG1L   LT0000128696

AB AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04:23 2022-06-09 am EDT
1.270 EUR    0.00%
05:22aAB AMBER GRID : Amber Grid starts the reconstruction of Kėdainiai, Vievis and Grigiškės gas distribution stations
PU
06/02Notice on Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid
GL
06/01Sustainability Report of AB Amber Grid for 2021
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB Amber Grid : Amber Grid starts the reconstruction of Kėdainiai, Vievis and Grigiškės gas distribution stations

06/09/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Amber Grid, the gas transmission system operator, has signed three contracts for the reconstruction of gas distribution stations in Kėdainiai, Vievis and Grigiškės. The total value of the contracts with MT Group, the successful tenderer in a public tender, is EUR 7.6 million.

Contract works will start shortly, planning to complete the reconstruction of the three facilities by mid-2023. All the three gas distribution stations will be modernized in parallel, at the same time. European Union support of €3 million has been allocated for the modernization of these gas system elements in order to replace outdated equipment with modern technology that meets the highest environmental, efficiency and safety standards.

"The gas transmission network is one of the components of the country's energy security. We must ensure that the network and all its links are stable, safe and reliable. The pressure of gas coming from gas transmission pipelines to the gas distribution stations is reduced to a level where it can continue to be supplied to residential and business customers. So far, we have upgraded most of the gas distribution stations over the years, with the Kėdainiai, Vievis and Grigiškės facilities being among the last ones to need such upgrades," says Andrius Dagys, Technical Director of Amber Grid.

The 4-5 decade-old gas distribution stations in Kėdainiai district and in Vilnius district near Vievis and Grigiskės will be upgraded by installing advanced and reliable technological equipment in new buildings. Economical boilers using less gas will be installed, thus reducing the environmental impact.

Digitalisation will be the key focus. The operation of the gas distribution station will be controlled remotely from the gas transmission system control centre in Vilnius. New gas pressure reduction devices, metering devices, automated control, remote data transmission and alarm systems will also be installed, which will reduce the likelihood of accidents and disruptions.

Gas metering and pressure reduction to the level required by the distribution system operator will be carried out at the gas distribution stations, also engaging in other important technological processes, such as cleaning the gas of impurities, warming it up and giving it a specific smell for safety purposes.

The Lithuanian gas transmission system operated by Amber Grid consists of 2,285 kilometers of underground gas pipelines, 64 gas distribution stations, four gas metering stations and two compressor stations.

Disclaimer

AB Amber Grid published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
