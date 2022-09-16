AB Amber Grid : Amber Grid to connect the largest biomethane power plant to the transmission grid

Amber Grid has signed a contract for the connection of a biomethane power plant to the gas transmission system. It is planned that the plant in Pasvalys district, operated by Tube Green UAB, will be able to supply biomethane to the gas transmission network in mid-2023. This will be the first time that the Lithuanian gas transmission system will not only contain conventional natural gas, but also green gas produced from renewable sources. At the same time, it will enable businesses to make greater use of the green gas guarantee system.

Once connected to the gas grid, the plant is expected to inject 122 gigawatt hours (GWh) of biomethane into the system each year. This would be enough to supply the city of Palanga with gas all year round. In terms of Lithuania's total gas consumption in the industrial, service, residential and public sectors, the biomethane produced by the plant will account for around 0.5% of Lithuania's total gas demand, which is around 24 terawatt hours (TWh) per year.

"The project will be the first time we will connect a biomethane producer to the gas transmission system and blend renewable gas into natural gas. It is particularly important that consumers will be supplied with gas energy produced in Lithuania rather than imported energy, which will contribute to the country's energy security, reduce the impact of climate change and create long-term added value for the national economy. We hope that the first project will become a real role model for other biomethane market players looking for opportunities," says Nemunas Biknius, CEO of Amber Grid.

The contract works for the connection of the biomethane plant to the gas system will be carried out by Dujotiekio statyba, the winner of the public tender, at a cost of EUR 327,000. During the works, a tapping site will be installed in the Pasvalys district to inject biomethane into the gas transmission system.

The aim is to develop Lithuania's biomethane production capacity to produce at least 950 GWh of biomethane per year by 2030. At present, preliminary conditions for connection to the gas transmission network have been issued to 12 companies, while three more are in the process of preparing and concluding two contracts for connection to the gas transmission network.

Biomethane, produced from food waste, manure or agricultural residues, is part of the circular economy and is considered one of the most advanced forms of renewable energy and is being actively developed in many European countries.