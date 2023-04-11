Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Amber Grid
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMG1L   LT0000128696

AB AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04:53:13 2023-04-11 am EDT
1.240 EUR    0.00%
09:18aAb Amber Grid : Decision to assign European Energy Exchange as GET Baltic's strategic partner was approved
PU
09:06aAnnual Information of Amber Grid for 2022
GL
09:05aAnnual Information of Amber Grid for 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB Amber Grid : Decision to assign European Energy Exchange as GET Baltic's strategic partner was approved

04/11/2023 | 09:18am EDT
[Link]
2023-04-11
Decision to assign European Energy Exchange as GET Baltic's strategic partner was approved

Amber Grid's General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 11 approved the signing of agreements with GET Baltic's strategic partner and the sale of 66% of the shares to the winner of the public tender - European Energy Exchange. The transaction with European Energy Exchange will be finalised in May-June, following the signing of the necessary contracts and other formal closing steps.

The aim of the selection of the strategic partner is to increase the choice and quality of services and products offered by GET Baltic to the region, following the integration of the Baltic and Finnish gas markets into the single European Union market last year. More intense trade and a larger number of market participants is expected to result in increased competition and lower gas prices.

After completing the transaction, it is planned to offer gas market participants a unified gas trading platform together with the strategic partner GET Baltic, which will expand trading opportunities and cover both short-term and long-term products and clearing services in line with the best market practice. This need was confirmed by expectations identified in the course of the Exchange's customer surveys to upgrade the trading system, introduce improved functionalities and offer new trading opportunities.

The strategic partner met all the qualification requirements and offered the highest price for GET Baltic shares. The remaining 34% of the shares can be optioned to the same investor at a later stage, subject to the discharge of contractual obligations to secure benefits for the Baltic and Finnish markets.

Amber Grid's selection of a strategic partner was open to companies with at least 3 years of experience in organising gas trading for short- and long-term gas products in the European Union and operating in a more advanced gas market. The tender was organised in several stages. Last year, applications were received from candidates, then holding consultations on material terms and conditions of the transaction with the selected tenderers, submission and evaluation of the final tenders.

GET Baltic is a licensed natural gas market operator with the status of a Registered Reporting Entity (RRM) granted by ACER. The company administers an electronic trading system for the trading of short- and long-term natural gas products with physical delivery at trading sites located in Lithuania and at common trading sites in Latvia, Estonia and Finland. The development of tailor-made solutions for natural gas trading aims to increase liquidity, competitiveness and transparency in the Baltic and Finnish wholesale gas market. Amber Grid is the sole shareholder of GET Baltic.

Attachments

Disclaimer

AB Amber Grid published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 98,0 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2022 15,7 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net Debt 2022 104 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 221 M 240 M 240 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 332
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart AB AMBER GRID
Duration : Period :
AB Amber Grid Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nemunas Biknius Chief Executive Officer
Gytis Fominas Chief Financial Officer
Dalius Svetulevicius Chairman
Andrius Dagys Technical Director
Ingrida Kudabiene Director-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB AMBER GRID-1.20%240
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-8.09%16 212
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.75%14 691
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.31.37%9 468
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-8.70%7 885
UGI CORPORATION-6.34%7 334
