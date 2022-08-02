Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Amber Grid
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMG1L   LT0000128696

AB AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  06:07 2022-08-01 am EDT
1.240 EUR    0.00%
03:00aAB AMBER GRID : Gas transmission capacity to Latvia to increase by a third from 1 November
PU
07/27AB AMBER GRID : Amber Grid has ensured reliable operation of the Lithuanian gas system in the event of cutting supplies from the east
PU
07/13AB AMBER GRID : EPSO-G, Amber Grid, Litgrid, and Tetas allocated over EUR 100,000 for scholarships for future energy professionals
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB Amber Grid : Gas transmission capacity to Latvia to increase by a third from 1 November

08/02/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As Lithuania and its neighbours increase focus on their gas supply options, the gas transmission capacity from Lithuania to the Latvian gas system will be increased by one third to 90 gigawatt hours (GWh) per day from 1 November. This will be done by accelerating the implementation of the ELLI strategic project. Market participants will be able to transport more gas both to storage in Latvia and for the needs of Latvia, Estonia and Finland.

This advanced increase of gas transmission capacity from Lithuania to Latvia has been agreed by the transmission system operators of both countries, Amber Grid and Conexus Baltic Grid. Both companies are implementing the ELLI project, a strategic project to increase the capacity of the gas pipeline link between Lithuania and Latvia.

"By significantly increasing the capacity of the interconnector between Lithuania and Latvia, we will be able to transport more gas from the Klaipėda LNG terminal or from Poland to Latvia even before the ELLI project is completed. The lack of capacity on this interconnection has been strongly felt since early spring. The increase already this autumn is important because it will create more flexibility for market participants to deliver gas imported into Lithuania to the Inčukalns underground gas storage facility in Latvia, as well as to meet the needs of Latvia, Estonia and Finland for the coming cold period. Increased cross-border capacity with Latvia means an even more significant role for Lithuania in gas transit to other EU countries," says Vytautas Ruolia, Amber Grid's Commercial Director.

In Lithuania, the ELLI project includes the reconstruction of the Kiemėnai gas metering station and the Panevėžys gas compressor station. It is expected that all planned works in Lithuania will be completed by the end of this year. In Latvia, the project work to increase capacity will continue in 2023. Once fully completed, the gas interconnector between Latvia and Lithuania will increase roughly twice.

The reconstruction of the Kiemėnai gas metering station, which ensures gas flows between Lithuania and Latvia, started this spring, with the arrival of the main equipment, the installation of an additional metering line and the installation of an enlarged gas metering building. The installation of the equipment and the connection of the newly installed line to the main gas pipeline are planned to be completed in the next few months. This work is being carried out by the energy contracting company MT Group. The other stage of the project - the upgrade of the gas pipeline to the Panevėžys Gas Compressor Station - is being carried out by Alvora.

After the completion of the GIPL pipeline interconnection between Lithuania and Poland this year, the ELLI project is the second most important gas market integration project under implementation. It also strengthens the security and reliability of gas supplies in the region. Increasing gas transmission capacity between Lithuania and Latvia will provide the market with more flexible access to the Klaipėda LNG terminal, Latvia's Inčukalns underground gas storage facility and the GIPL interconnector with Poland. The strong gas infrastructure network created will allow for the transmission of larger gas flows from the European continent to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland and vice versa.

The project has received funding from the European Commission's Executive Agency for the Climate, Innovation and Networks Programme (CINEA). The total investment by Lithuania and Latvia for this project will amount to €10.2 million. Lithuania's investment in the project will amount to €4.7 million, of which €2.1 million will be funded by the European Commission's Connecting Europe Facility.

The project will increase the capacity of the gas interconnector to 130.5 GWh/day in the Latvian direction and to 119.5 GWh/day in the Lithuanian direction.

The ELLI project is included in the EU's List of Projects of Common Interest, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) Ten Year Development Plan and the Implementation Plan for the National Electricity and Natural Gas Transmission Infrastructure Priority Projects.

ELLI is Amber Grid's third strategic project, following the Klaipėda-Kuršėnai pipeline, completed in 2015, which allowed the LNG terminal in Klaipėda to reach its full capacity, and the GIPL pipeline with Poland, which is operational since May 2022.

Disclaimer

AB Amber Grid published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AB AMBER GRID
03:00aAB AMBER GRID : Gas transmission capacity to Latvia to increase by a third from 1 November
PU
07/27AB AMBER GRID : Amber Grid has ensured reliable operation of the Lithuanian gas system in ..
PU
07/13AB AMBER GRID : EPSO-G, Amber Grid, Litgrid, and Tetas allocated over EUR 100,000 for scho..
PU
06/30AB AMBER GRID : Consolidated Maintenance Works plan of Baltic - Finnish region for the per..
PU
06/23Decisions adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid
GL
06/23Decisions adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid
AQ
06/17AB AMBER GRID : Components installed in GIPL pipeline are suitable and the pipeline operat..
PU
06/16AB AMBER GRID : Five potential hydrogen supply corridors to meet Europe's accelerated 2030..
PU
06/09Nasdaq event CEO Meets Investors 2022
GL
06/09AB AMBER GRID : Amber Grid starts the reconstruction of Kėdainiai, Vievis and Grigi&s..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 68,6 M - -
Net income 2021 23,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,38x
Yield 2021 4,55%
Capitalization 221 M 227 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,48x
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 324
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart AB AMBER GRID
Duration : Period :
AB Amber Grid Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nemunas Biknius Chief Executive Officer
Gytis Fominas Chief Financial Officer
Vytautas Bitinas Chairman
Andrius Dagys Technical Director
Ingrida Kudabiene Director-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB AMBER GRID1.64%227
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-31.80%19 682
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.87%18 376
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.104.81%10 164
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-25.20%9 713
UGI CORPORATION-5.14%9 063