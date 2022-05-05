Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Amber Grid
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMG1L   LT0000128696

AB AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  05/05 08:47:58 am EDT
1.200 EUR   +0.84%
05/02Lithuania starts supplying gas to Poland through new pipeline
AQ
04/29AB AMBER GRID : Vytautas Bitinas elected Chairman of the Board of Amber Grid
PU
04/28Regarding the election of the Chairman of the Board
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for the 1st Quarter of 2022

05/05/2022 | 10:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AB Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic  for the 1st quarter of 2022 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the 1st quarter of 2022 – EUR 29.6 million (the 1st quarter of 2021 – EUR 19.2 million);

• Profit before tax for the 1st quarter of 2022 – EUR 6.1 million (the 1st quarter of 2021 – EUR 9.3 million);

• Net profit for the 1st quarter of 2022– EUR 5.3 million (the 1st quarter of 2021 – EUR 9.1 million).

• EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st quarter of 2022 amounted to EUR 9.5 million, a decrease of 23% in comparison with the 1st quarter of 2021 (EUR 12.4 million).

 

Attached:

1. AB Amber Grid condensed consolidated and separate financial statements as of 31 March 2022;

2. Confirmation of responsible persons;

3. Press release.


The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:

Laura Šebekienė
Head of Communications
ph. +370 699 61 246
e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

Attachments


All news about AB AMBER GRID
05/02Lithuania starts supplying gas to Poland through new pipeline
AQ
04/29AB AMBER GRID : Vytautas Bitinas elected Chairman of the Board of Amber Grid
PU
04/28Regarding the election of the Chairman of the Board
AQ
04/28AB Amber Grid Elects Vytautas Bitinas as Chairman of Board
CI
04/28Ex-Dividend Date
GL
04/28Procedure for the Payment of AB Amber Grid dividends for 2021
GL
04/28AB Amber Grid Announces Dividend Payment for 2021, Payable from 16 May 2022
CI
04/20Annual Information of AB Amber Grid for year 2021
GL
04/20Annual Information of AB Amber Grid for year 2021
GL
04/20Decisions adopted in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 68,6 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
Net income 2021 23,2 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net Debt 2021 108 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 212 M 224 M 224 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,64x
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 324
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart AB AMBER GRID
Duration : Period :
AB Amber Grid Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nemunas Biknius Chief Executive Officer
Gytis Fominas Chief Financial Officer
Vytautas Bitinas Chairman
Andrius Dagys Technical Director
Ingrida Kudabiene Director-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB AMBER GRID-2.46%224
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-28.42%20 659
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.68%15 672
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.83.80%9 209
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-32.12%8 815
UGI CORPORATION-22.67%7 784