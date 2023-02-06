Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Amber Grid
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMG1L   LT0000128696

AB AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  06:50:18 2023-02-06 am EST
1.240 EUR   -1.59%
10:11aAB Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for the year of 2022
GL
10:00aAb Amber Grid : The updated Consolidated Maintenance Works Plan for the Baltic-Finnish region has been published
PU
01/24Amber Grid : Last year gas consumption in Lithuania dropped by more than a third
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for the year of 2022

02/06/2023 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for the year of 2022 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the year 2022 – EUR 98.2 million (the year 2021 – EUR 68.6 million);
• Profit before tax for the year 2022 – EUR 18.1 million (the year 2021 – EUR 22.8 million);
• Net profit for the year 2022– EUR 15.7 million (the year 2021 – EUR 23.2 million).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the year 2022 amounted to EUR 32.0 million, a decrease of 9.4% in comparison with the year 2021 (EUR 35.4 million).

Attached:
1. Amber Grid condensed consolidated and separate financial statements as of 31 December 2022;
2. Press release.

More information:
Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

Attachments


All news about AB AMBER GRID
10:11aAB Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for the year of 2022
GL
10:00aAb Amber Grid : The updated Consolidated Maintenance Works Plan for the Baltic-Finnish reg..
PU
01/24Amber Grid : Last year gas consumption in Lithuania dropped by more than a third
PU
01/16Regarding the incident in gas pipeline in Pasvalys district
GL
01/16Regarding the incident in gas pipeline in Pasvalys district
GL
01/14Lithuania gas explosion blamed on technical malfunction
AQ
01/13Ab Amber Grid : An incident on a gas pipeline in Pasvalys district has been localised
PU
01/13Explosion in gas pipeline in Lithuania, no injuries reported
AQ
01/13Ab Amber Grid : Explosion in Pasvalys district on a gas main pipeline
PU
2022Decision adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 68,6 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net income 2021 23,2 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net Debt 2021 108 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,38x
Yield 2021 4,55%
Capitalization 225 M 244 M 244 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,48x
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 338
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart AB AMBER GRID
Duration : Period :
AB Amber Grid Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nemunas Biknius Chief Executive Officer
Gytis Fominas Chief Financial Officer
Dalius Svetulevicius Chairman
Andrius Dagys Technical Director
Ingrida Kudabiene Director-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB AMBER GRID0.40%244
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD4.99%18 528
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED5.38%16 609
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED13.31%9 792
UGI CORPORATION13.25%8 797
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.-6.13%8 313