  Homepage
  Equities
  Lithuania
  Nasdaq Vilnius
  AB Amber Grid
  News
  Summary
    AMG1L   LT0000128696

AB AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  09:59:51 2023-03-17 am EDT
1.235 EUR   -0.40%
10:15aAb Amber Grid : Paulius Butkus, Head of Development and Innovation at EPSO-G, is nominated to the Board of Amber Grid
PU
10:01aNotice of the convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid
GL
10:00aNotice of the convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid
AQ
AB Amber Grid : Paulius Butkus, Head of Development and Innovation at EPSO-G, is nominated to the Board of Amber Grid

03/17/2023 | 10:15am EDT
2023-03-17
Paulius Butkus, Head of Development and Innovation at EPSO-G, is nominated to the Board of Amber Grid

Paulius Butkus, Head of Development and Innovation at EPSO-G, has been nominated to the Board of gas transmission system operator Amber Grid. The nomination of this member of Board resposible for the Innovation and Green Transformation Competence Area was nominated by the parent company and will be put to the vote at Amber Grid's General Meeting of Shareholders on 11 April.

With nearly 10 years of experience in the energy sector, Paulius Butkus has joined EPSO-G in 2023. He is responsible for coordinating the preparation of the energy transformation study, the development of the Group's innovation, data analytics and management, and other development activities.

For the past four years, P. Butkus has been working as the RDI Strategy & Stakeholder Engagement Manager at ENTSO-E, the European Network of Transmission System Operators in Brussels. P. Butkus holds a Bachelor's degree in Nuclear Physics from Vilnius University and a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering and a Doctorate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Vilnius Gediminas Technical University.

The Board of Amber Grid, which began its four-year term in 2020, currently consists of two independent members Ignas Degutis and Sigitas Žutautas, Head of the Energy Competitiveness Group at the Ministry of Energy Karolis Švaikauskas and Dalius Svetulevičius, Technical Manager, nominated by EPSO-G, serves as a Chairman of the Board.

Attachments

Disclaimer

AB Amber Grid published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 68,6 M 72,8 M 72,8 M
Net income 2021 23,2 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net Debt 2021 108 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,38x
Yield 2021 4,55%
Capitalization 221 M 235 M 235 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,48x
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 340
Free-Float 3,42%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nemunas Biknius Chief Executive Officer
Gytis Fominas Chief Financial Officer
Dalius Svetulevicius Chairman
Andrius Dagys Technical Director
Ingrida Kudabiene Director-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB AMBER GRID-1.20%235
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-2.97%17 115
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.55%15 350
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED0.51%8 682
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.15.84%8 329
UGI CORPORATION-5.18%7 366