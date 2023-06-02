Advanced search
    AMG1L   LT0000128696

AB AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04:48:49 2023-06-02 am EDT
1.220 EUR    0.00%
07:41aAmber Grid applied to the Prosecutor Office regarding the fittings of GIPL
GL
05/31Amber Grid and EEX closed an agreement on the sale of shares of the gas exchange GET Baltic
GL
05/29New prices for natural gas transmission services have been approved
GL
Amber Grid applied to the Prosecutor Office regarding the fittings of GIPL

06/02/2023 | 07:41am EDT
AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

As part of an internal investigation and evaluation of the information, the operator of the gas transmission system Amber Grid approached the Prosecutor Office regarding some of fittings of the GIPL gas pipeline.

The ongoing process has no impact on the normal operation of the GIPL pipeline. The company emphasizes that the previous and new additional tests and studies of the gas pipeline and its details confirm that the gas pipeline is technically safe and reliable.

"We turned to the Prosecutor Office in order to dispel all the doubts that arose during the investigation, as this is an object of strategic importance," says Nemunas Biknius, CEO of Amber Grid.

The Prosecutor Office conducting the pre-trial investigation, in order not to prejudice its ongoing investigation, ordered the Company not to publicly provide any information related to the fittings. The Company will be able to answer all further questions when the Prosecutor Office conducting the pre-trial investigation completes its work.

The total value of the fittings is about EUR 300 thousand or 0.3% of the total project value, which is EUR 117 million.

More information:
Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt


Financials
Sales 2022 98,0 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2022 15,7 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net Debt 2022 104 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 5,39%
Capitalization 218 M 234 M 234 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 343
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart AB AMBER GRID
AB Amber Grid Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nemunas Biknius Chief Executive Officer
Gytis Fominas Chief Financial Officer
Dalius Svetulevicius Chairman
Andrius Dagys Technical Director
Ingrida Kudabiene Director-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB AMBER GRID-2.79%234
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-4.58%16 869
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.87%13 760
ENN NATURAL GAS CO.,LTD.17.89%8 238
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-9.56%7 830
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.23%6 789
