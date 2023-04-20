Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Amber Grid
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMG1L   LT0000128696

AB AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  04:34:32 2023-04-20 am EDT
1.280 EUR   +1.59%
04:54aEx-Dividend Date
GL
04:44aAb Amber Grid : Gas consumption almost halved in the first quarter of the year
PU
04/14Ab Amber Grid : Amber Grid launches international tender for hydrogen corridor pre-feasibility study
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ex-Dividend Date

04/20/2023 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AB Amber Grid, hereby informs that April 24th 2023, is an ex-dividend date of AB Amber Grid. Shares acquired on this day and thereafter by transactions concluded on Nasdaq Baltic will not give the right to receive dividend allocated by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 11th April 2023.

The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:

Milda Januškevičienė
Communications project manager
ph. +370 659 53661

e-mail: M.Januskeviciene@ambergrid.lt


All news about AB AMBER GRID
04:54aEx-Dividend Date
GL
04:44aAb Amber Grid : Gas consumption almost halved in the first quarter of the year
PU
04/14Ab Amber Grid : Amber Grid launches international tender for hydrogen corridor pre-feasibi..
PU
04/11Ab Amber Grid : Decision to assign European Energy Exchange as GET Baltic's strategic part..
PU
04/11Annual Information of Amber Grid for 2022
GL
04/11Annual Information of Amber Grid for 2022
AQ
04/11Decisions adopted in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid
GL
04/11AB Amber Grid Elects Paulius Butkus to Board
CI
03/17Ab Amber Grid : Paulius Butkus, Head of Development and Innovation at EPSO-G, is nominated..
PU
03/17Notice of the convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Gri..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 98,0 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2022 15,7 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net Debt 2022 104 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 225 M 246 M 246 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 332
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart AB AMBER GRID
Duration : Period :
AB Amber Grid Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nemunas Biknius Chief Executive Officer
Gytis Fominas Chief Financial Officer
Dalius Svetulevicius Chairman
Andrius Dagys Technical Director
Ingrida Kudabiene Director-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB AMBER GRID0.40%246
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-8.22%16 188
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.38%15 065
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.30.06%9 365
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-10.92%7 694
UGI CORPORATION-6.69%7 318
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer