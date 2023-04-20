AB Amber Grid, hereby informs that April 24th 2023, is an ex-dividend date of AB Amber Grid. Shares acquired on this day and thereafter by transactions concluded on Nasdaq Baltic will not give the right to receive dividend allocated by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 11th April 2023.

