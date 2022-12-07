Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Amber Grid
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMG1L   LT0000128696

AB AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:40 2022-12-07 am EST
1.240 EUR   -0.40%
09:11aThe audit committee's opinion on the transaction with the related parties
GL
09:10aThe audit committee's opinion on the transaction with the related parties
AQ
07:42aAb Amber Grid : Amber Grid has increased the capacity of the gas pipeline to Latvia by one third and strengthened the region's gas supply possibilities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The audit committee's opinion on the transaction with the related parties

12/07/2022 | 09:11am EST
AB Amber Grid (hereinafter – Company) received an UAB “EPSO-G” Audit Committee (which also acts as Company‘s Audit Committee) opinion on 6th of December 2022 regarding the intention of the Company to enter into a transaction with the related party UAB EPSO-G regarding the 2019 year tax losses transfer transaction (hereinafter - Transaction) and approved the essential terms of the Transaction.

In the opinion of the audit committee, the transaction is in line with market conditions and is fair and reasonable with respect to the shareholders of Amber Grid, which is not a counterparty of the transactions.
The Board of AB Amber Grid shall consider the conclusion of the agreement on the 13th of December 2022.

The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:

Laura Šebekienė
Komunikacijos vadovė
tel. +370 699 61246
el. paštas: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt


Financials
Sales 2021 68,6 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
Net income 2021 23,2 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net Debt 2021 108 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,38x
Yield 2021 4,55%
Capitalization 222 M 234 M 234 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,48x
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 338
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart AB AMBER GRID
Duration : Period :
AB Amber Grid Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nemunas Biknius Chief Executive Officer
Gytis Fominas Chief Financial Officer
Dalius Svetulevicius Chairman
Andrius Dagys Technical Director
Ingrida Kudabiene Director-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB AMBER GRID2.05%234
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-42.59%16 726
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.98%15 550
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.90.80%9 616
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-34.05%8 645
UGI CORPORATION-16.05%8 081