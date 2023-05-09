Advanced search
    AMG1L   LT0000128696

AB AMBER GRID

(AMG1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  06:48:02 2023-05-09 am EDT
1.240 EUR    0.00%
10:01aUAB GET Baltic, a subsidiary of AB Amber Grid, intends to conclude a 2022 tax loss transfer transaction with UAB EPSO-G
GL
09:06aOn Natural Gas Transmission System Operator's Revenue Cap of Regulated Activities for 2024
GL
09:05aOn Natural Gas Transmission System Operator's Revenue Cap of Regulated Activities for 2024
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UAB GET Baltic, a subsidiary of AB Amber Grid, intends to conclude a 2022 tax loss transfer transaction with UAB EPSO-G

05/09/2023 | 10:01am EDT
AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid (hereinafter – Company) received an UAB EPSO-G Audit Committee (which also acts as Company‘s Audit Committee) opinion regarding the intention of the Company to enter into a transaction with the related party UAB EPSO-G regarding the 2019 year tax losses transfer transaction (hereinafter - Transaction).

In the opinion of the Audit committee, the transaction is in line with market conditions and is fair and reasonable with respect to the shareholders of Amber Grid, which is not a counterparty of the transactions.
The Board of the Company intends to decide on the conclusion of the above-mentioned Transaction no later than within 7 days after receiving the opinion of the Audit Committee.

More information:
Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt


Financials
Sales 2022 98,0 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2022 15,7 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net Debt 2022 104 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 5,39%
Capitalization 221 M 244 M 244 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 332
Free-Float 3,42%
Chart AB AMBER GRID
Duration : Period :
AB Amber Grid Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nemunas Biknius Chief Executive Officer
Gytis Fominas Chief Financial Officer
Dalius Svetulevicius Chairman
Andrius Dagys Technical Director
Ingrida Kudabiene Director-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB AMBER GRID-1.20%244
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-2.97%17 118
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED2.19%16 103
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.21.93%8 744
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED35.37%8 319
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-4.27%8 270
