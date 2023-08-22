"The acquisition of the DiL system aligns perfectly with Pratt Miller's commitment to driving technological excellence across the markets we serve," said Matt Carroll, Pratt Miller's CEO. "The DiL is just one more advanced tool in our product development toolbox, enabling our team to do their jobs faster, better, and more efficiently than the day before. And when our team is faster, better, and more efficient so are our customers. It's quite literally a win, win."



The aVDS will be installed at Pratt Miller's facility in Q4 this year and operational by January 2024.

"Pratt Miller are world-class experts in their field, having had success in NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA, and WEC; including nine Le Mans class wins", said Dave Kirkman, Technical Director at AB Dynamics. "They have unparalleled expertise in extracting maximum value from DiL technology. This recent acquisition, following their thorough market assessment is further proof of the ongoing effectiveness of the aVDS for both high-level motorsport and automotive vehicle development. We look forward to seeing continued success for Pratt Miller both on, and off, the racetrack."

The aVDS utilises high bandwidth linear actuators to deliver class-leading 6DoF dynamic performance, with high acceleration and frequency response, and minimal latency across the full range of motion. When combined with industry-leading virtual content fromrFpro (an AB Dynamics company) and the latest audio, visual and haptic technology, it provides a highly immersive driving experience. The motion platform can be quickly configured to take a variety of payloads up to 500kg, facilitating the installation of real vehicle cabins. As such, it can be used across a breadth of applications, including vehicle dynamics, ADAS and autonomous systems, durability, hardware-in-the-loop, software-in-the-loop, and driver monitoring.

