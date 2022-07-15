Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AB Dynamics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABDP   GB00B9GQVG73

AB DYNAMICS PLC

(ABDP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-15 am EDT
1145.00 GBX   -3.38%
AB Dynamics : demonstrates simulation and track ADAS expertise at tech event

07/15/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
Yesterday at the Explore-to-Innovate Tech Experience Day, AB Dynamics exhibited a wealth of ADAS expertise through a combination of specialist presentations, a technology exhibition and live demonstrations in the lab and on the test track.

The Institute for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Connected Mobility (IFM) at Kempten University of Applied Sciences in Germany invited the industry's leading technology suppliers and vehicle manufacturers to the day celebrate the opening of its new premises in Benningen, Germany.

We used the event to showcase how complex ADAS test scenarios can be created and run in simulation and, along with driver-in-the-loop simulators, enable the engineering of ADAS systems to be frontloaded ahead of physical testing.

We presented on the concept of virtual NCAP testing, demonstrated it on our aVDS Static simulator and then ran the same scenarios outside on the test track using physical versions of the targets used in sister company rFpro's simulation environment - showcasing what has the potential to be a huge step forward in testing efficiency.

The IFM is an organisation that collates research in the fields of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Connected Mobility. The Institute's activities focus on developing methods and specifications for new driver assistance systems, connected mobility, holistic simulation and checking and validating safety and reliability.

Disclaimer

AB Dynamics plc published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 16:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 79,2 M 93,5 M 93,5 M
Net income 2022 6,57 M 7,75 M 7,75 M
Net cash 2022 22,0 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 51,3x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 268 M 316 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart AB DYNAMICS PLC
Duration : Period :
AB Dynamics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB DYNAMICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 185,00 GBX
Average target price 2 099,86 GBX
Spread / Average Target 77,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Mathew Routh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarah Matthews-DeMers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Peter Elsy Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Hickinbotham Independent Non-Executive Director
Louise Margaret Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB DYNAMICS PLC-33.05%316
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD14.89%4 835
HANON SYSTEMS-25.72%4 030
BREMBO S.P.A.-25.38%3 032
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-14.20%2 832
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.-62.13%2 007