AB Dynamics : demonstrates simulation and track ADAS expertise at tech event

Yesterday at the Explore-to-Innovate Tech Experience Day, AB Dynamics exhibited a wealth of ADAS expertise through a combination of specialist presentations, a technology exhibition and live demonstrations in the lab and on the test track.

The Institute for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Connected Mobility (IFM) at Kempten University of Applied Sciences in Germany invited the industry's leading technology suppliers and vehicle manufacturers to the day celebrate the opening of its new premises in Benningen, Germany.

We used the event to showcase how complex ADAS test scenarios can be created and run in simulation and, along with driver-in-the-loop simulators, enable the engineering of ADAS systems to be frontloaded ahead of physical testing.

We presented on the concept of virtual NCAP testing, demonstrated it on our aVDS Static simulator and then ran the same scenarios outside on the test track using physical versions of the targets used in sister company rFpro's simulation environment - showcasing what has the potential to be a huge step forward in testing efficiency.

The IFM is an organisation that collates research in the fields of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Connected Mobility. The Institute's activities focus on developing methods and specifications for new driver assistance systems, connected mobility, holistic simulation and checking and validating safety and reliability.