  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AB Dynamics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABDP   GB00B9GQVG73

AB DYNAMICS PLC

(ABDP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:08 2022-11-21 am EST
1580.00 GBX   -1.25%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

AB Dynamics : launches the SPMM Plus

11/21/2022 | 11:00am EST
The SPMM Plus is a next-generation Kinematics and Compliance (K&C) test machine developed to become a critical tool for OEMs as they shift to virtual test and validation.

The SPMM (Suspension Parameter Measurement Machine) is one of our longest-standing product ranges, known for its accuracy and reliability, that enables automotive OEMs to accelerate the design and testing of a vehicle's suspension system by accurately measuring and analysing suspension movement whilst subjecting it to a faithful replication of on-road vehicle behaviour.

Today, we are excited to introduce you to the latest version, the SPMM Plus, our next generation K&C test machine. The SPMM Plus remains true to the original core concept that made it so successful but has now been enhanced to cater to industry's ever-evolving challenges with:

  • A new high-speed digital control system
  • Increased vertical stroke capacity
  • Optional high-velocity vertical actuators
  • Table extension options that enable a wider range of vehicle types and sizes to be tested

One of the key objectives of the SPMM Plus was to ensure it is future-proofed for customers as Matthew Dustan, AB Dynamics Director of Laboratory Test Systems explains: "The industry is shifting rapidly towards virtual testing and validation, and the SPMM Plus is a key tool in that process. Its superior level of accuracy directly translates into better correlating vehicle models, which can be exported in one-click directly into the popular modelling packages. Importantly, in this latest generation of the SPMM, we have also made it Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) capable, further increasing its value in an OEM's virtual development toolchain."

The SPMM Plus is therefore ideal for OEMs, Tier-1s, testing houses or motorsport race teams that want to:

  • Generate accurate digital vehicle models
  • Rapidly benchmark competitor vehicles
  • Monitor early series production vehicles
  • Extend measurement capability to Centre of Gravity (CoG) and Moment of Inertia (MoI)

Commenting on the launch, Matthew also stated: "The first SPMM was manufactured nearly 30 years ago and has become an industry-recognised test rig, we have developed the Plus in response to the challenges facing our customers. On top of the launch itself, I'm also proud to announce that a major Japanese OEM has invested in the first rig, and it is currently in the process of being installed."

For more information, read the full SPMM Plus press release here.

AB Dynamics plc published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 15:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 80,2 M 95,6 M 95,6 M
Net income 2022 5,30 M 6,32 M 6,32 M
Net cash 2022 27,5 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 84,0x
Yield 2022 0,32%
Capitalization 362 M 432 M 432 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart AB DYNAMICS PLC
Duration : Period :
AB Dynamics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB DYNAMICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 600,00 GBX
Average target price 1 944,29 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Mathew Routh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarah Matthews-DeMers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Peter Elsy Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Hickinbotham Independent Non-Executive Director
Louise Margaret Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB DYNAMICS PLC-9.60%432
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD14.21%4 581
BREMBO S.P.A.-10.38%3 769
HANON SYSTEMS-34.80%3 494
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.-48.16%2 597
JTEKT CORPORATION0.70%2 481