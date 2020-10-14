Dynamics : RC Software version 9.00 due early 2021; only for Power controllers

AB Dynamics has announced that it will release a major new version of its benchmark Robot Controller (RC) software in early 2021 for robots and ADAS platforms with Power controllers.

Additions include the new Scenario Generation tool and a new Grapher module for detailed test data analysis and post-processing. V9.00 will have a raft of enhancements and new features and will be suitable for use on all AB Dynamics driving robots, ADAS platforms and by-wire controllers provided they have current generation motion control hardware.

Older systems using UMAC/TurboPMAC control hardware will need to be upgraded to run the new software version. Details of how this will be achieved are given below.

AB Dynamics launched Power controllers in late 2016, (see download specification here) benefitting from a significant increase in processing power, memory and flexibility that the new architecture provided. Power controllers offer significant improvements in data capture capability, triggering options, I/O, Synchro scenario complexity and error handling over previous generations of robot controller.

Customers with older systems wishing to retain access to future software updates and enhancements are encouraged to contact AB Dynamics or their local sales channel regarding the upgrade of their robots and platforms.

All robots controllers with Power architecture are connected to the PC user interface via Ethernet cable. Older generations of controllers used USB or serial connections.

Contact AB Dynamics if you're not sure which version of controller your systems use.