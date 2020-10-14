Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AB Dynamics plc    ABDP   GB00B9GQVG73

AB DYNAMICS PLC

(ABDP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/14 09:37:11 am
2118.1 GBX   -0.32%
09:35aDYNAMICS : RC Software version 9.00 due early 2021; only for Power controllers
PU
09/30Yen safety status at risk from pandemic-era global rates collapse
RE
08/21DYNAMICS : Safety Week
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynamics : RC Software version 9.00 due early 2021; only for Power controllers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 09:35am EDT

AB Dynamics has announced that it will release a major new version of its benchmark Robot Controller (RC) software in early 2021 for robots and ADAS platforms with Power controllers.

Additions include the new Scenario Generation tool and a new Grapher module for detailed test data analysis and post-processing. V9.00 will have a raft of enhancements and new features and will be suitable for use on all AB Dynamics driving robots, ADAS platforms and by-wire controllers provided they have current generation motion control hardware.

Older systems using UMAC/TurboPMAC control hardware will need to be upgraded to run the new software version. Details of how this will be achieved are given below.

AB Dynamics launched Power controllers in late 2016, (see download specification here) benefitting from a significant increase in processing power, memory and flexibility that the new architecture provided. Power controllers offer significant improvements in data capture capability, triggering options, I/O, Synchro scenario complexity and error handling over previous generations of robot controller.

Customers with older systems wishing to retain access to future software updates and enhancements are encouraged to contact AB Dynamics or their local sales channel regarding the upgrade of their robots and platforms.

Does my system have a Power Controller?

All robots controllers with Power architecture are connected to the PC user interface via Ethernet cable. Older generations of controllers used USB or serial connections.

Contact AB Dynamics if you're not sure which version of controller your systems use.

How to upgrade your systems?
  • Driving robots - will require a new Power controller. Mechanical hardware (actuators) and software licences can be carried across. New controllers will be built at AB Dynamics in the UK and will benefit from a fresh calibration and check-over with the existing actuators - this can be done at AB Dynamics locations in the UK, Germany, USA and Japan. While we have previously performed upgrades to customers' UMAC controllers, this often requires bespoke engineering and has become uneconomic. It will no longer be offered.
  • GST & SCT - upgrade of platform to fit new Power control hardware can be done by AB Dynamics at its locations in the UK, Germany, USA and Japan. Upgrade can also be performed by AB Dynamics at customer locations.
  • LaunchPad- all are already fitted with Power controllers
  • Flex-0 - all are already fitted with Power controllers CAN-Omni - will require a new controller (i.e. upgrade to Flex-0). Software licences can be transferred.

Disclaimer

AB Dynamics plc published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 13:34:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AB DYNAMICS PLC
09:35aDYNAMICS : RC Software version 9.00 due early 2021; only for Power controllers
PU
09/30Yen safety status at risk from pandemic-era global rates collapse
RE
08/21DYNAMICS : Safety Week
PU
08/05DYNAMICS : Major new automotive proving ground adopts AB Dynamics' products
PU
07/30DYNAMICS : expands its suite of driving simulator tools with the launch of its n..
PU
04/22DYNAMICS : 2020 Interim Results
PU
03/17DYNAMICS : Supporting Our Customers During COVID-19
PU
2019DYNAMICS : Demo day success for AB Dynamics
PU
2019DYNAMICS : wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Anthony Best
PU
2019DYNAMICS : 02/10/2019 Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 61,6 M 80,1 M 80,1 M
Net income 2020 6,05 M 7,86 M 7,86 M
Net cash 2020 30,7 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 76,0x
Yield 2020 0,17%
Capitalization 480 M 623 M 623 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,29x
EV / Sales 2021 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart AB DYNAMICS PLC
Duration : Period :
AB Dynamics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB DYNAMICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2 082,43 GBX
Last Close Price 2 125,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 5,88%
Spread / Average Target -2,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Mathew Routh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony Best Non-Executive Chairman
Sarah Matthews-DeMers Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Hickinbotham Independent Non-Executive Director
Louise Margaret Evans Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB DYNAMICS PLC1.19%627
HANON SYSTEMS12.11%5 805
BREMBO S.P.A.-21.52%3 334
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.19.47%2 688
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD63.91%2 226
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED-19.83%1 831
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group