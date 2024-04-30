To approve the annual report of the Company for financial year ended on 31 December 2023 (Annex 1).

To approve the Company's audited set of annual financial statements for financial year ended 31 December 2023 (Annex 2).

To distribute profit (loss) of the Company earned during financial year ended 31 December 2023 as follows:

Retained profit (loss) brought forward from the previous financial year at the end of the reporting financial year: EUR

Profit (loss) of the reporting financial year not recognized in the profit (loss) statement: EUR 0;

Portion of profit allocated to the reserve for the purchase of own shares: EUR 0;

Portion of profit allocated to the reserve for the granting of own shares: EUR 0;

Portion of profit allocated for the payment of dividends: EUR 800,000 by paying dividends to the Company's shareholders in proportion to the number of shares held by paying EUR 0.8 per share;

Portion of profit allocated for the payment of annual bonuses to members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, payment of incentives to employees and other purposes: EUR 0;

Retained profit (loss) at the end of the reporting financial year brought forward to the following financial year: EUR 5,020,777.