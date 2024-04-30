AB East West Agro : Decisions of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of AB East West Agro
April 30, 2024 at 02:20 am EDT
Share
East West Agro
Notification on material event
Decisions of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of AB East West Agro
Kaunas, 2024-04-30 08:15 CEST -- During ordinary general meeting of shareholders of AB East West Agro on 30th of April 2024, these decisions were taken:
Resolution (1):
To approve the annual report of the Company for financial year ended on 31 December 2023 (Annex 1).
Resolution (2):
To approve the Company's audited set of annual financial statements for financial year ended 31 December 2023 (Annex 2).
Resolution (3):
To distribute profit (loss) of the Company earned during financial year ended 31 December 2023 as follows:
(i) Retained profit (loss) brought forward from the previous financial year at the end of the reporting financial year: EUR 4,225,748;
(ii) Net profit (loss) of the reporting financial year: EUR 1,595,027;
(iii) Profit (loss) of the reporting financial year not recognized in the profit (loss) statement: EUR 0;
(iv) Transfers from reserves: EUR 0;
(v) Shareholders' contributions to cover the losses of the Company: EUR 0;
(vi) Total profit (loss) available for distribution: EUR 5,820,777;
(vii) Portion of profit allocated to the statutory reserve: EUR 0;
(viii) Portion of profit allocated to the reserve for the purchase of own shares: EUR 0;
(ix) Portion of profit allocated to the reserve for the granting of own shares: EUR 0;
(x) Portion of profit allocated to other reserves: EUR 0;
(xi) Portion of profit allocated for the payment of dividends: EUR 800,000 by paying dividends to the Company's shareholders in proportion to the number of shares held by paying EUR 0.8 per share;
(xii) Portion of profit allocated for the payment of annual bonuses to members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, payment of incentives to employees and other purposes: EUR 0;
(xiii) Retained profit (loss) at the end of the reporting financial year brought forward to the following financial year: EUR 5,020,777.
Resolution (4):
(1) To elect Grant Thornton Baltic UAB, legal entity code 300056169, registered office at Upės g. 21-1, Vilnius, Lietuva, Lithuania as the auditing firm to carry out the audit of the Company's set of the annual financial statement for the financial year ending on 31 December 2024
(2) To authorize the Managing Director of the Company to sign the audit services agreement with the abovementioned auditing firm.
CEO
Gediminas Kvietkauskas
gediminas@ewa.lt
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
East West Agro AB published this content on
30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
30 April 2024 06:19:43 UTC.
East West Agro AB is a Lithuania-based company, which is primarily engaged in the agriculture sector. The Company operates as a manufacturer of agriculture machinery, such as tractors, trucks, multifunctional transporters, among others.