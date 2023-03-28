AB East West Agro : Documents of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

Kaunas, Lithuania, 2023-03-28 09:24 CEST -- Documents of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders which will be held on April 19 2023 are attached.
Chairman of the board
Danas Šidlauskas
danas@ewa.lt
Attachments:
6. EWA_Akciju suteikimo taisykliu projektas_LT-EN.pdf
7. EWA valdybos sprendimai_VAS projektai LT-EN_20230324.pdf
8. Balsavimo biuletenis LT-EN.pdf
Attachments
Disclaimer
East West Agro AB published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 07:37:05 UTC.