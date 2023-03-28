Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB East West Agro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EWA1LOS11   LT0000132060

AB EAST WEST AGRO

(EWA1LOS11)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Vilnius  -  2023-03-21
17.00 EUR   -0.58%
03:38aAb East West Agro : Documents of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
PU
03/10Ab East West Agro : Enlight Research publish Research Update on East West Agro (EWA)
PU
03/09AB East West Agro Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB East West Agro : Documents of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

03/28/2023 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
East West Agro AB
Notification on material event Documents of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

Kaunas, Lithuania, 2023-03-28 09:24 CEST -- Documents of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders which will be held on April 19 2023 are attached.

Chairman of the board
Danas Šidlauskas
danas@ewa.lt

Attachments:
6. EWA_Akciju suteikimo taisykliu projektas_LT-EN.pdf
7. EWA valdybos sprendimai_VAS projektai LT-EN_20230324.pdf
8. Balsavimo biuletenis LT-EN.pdf

Attachments

Disclaimer

East West Agro AB published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 07:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AB EAST WEST AGRO
03:38aAb East West Agro : Documents of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
PU
03/10Ab East West Agro : Enlight Research publish Research Update on East West Agro (EWA)
PU
03/09AB East West Agro Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Ab East West Agro : čia
PU
02/23Ab East West Agro : interim report for 12 months of 2022
PU
01/03Ab East West Agro : Registered Massey Ferguson tractors in 2022, EWA market share
PU
2022Ab East West Agro : purchased it's own shares
PU
2022Ab East West Agro : Decision of the Board of AB East West Agro to repurchase its own share..
PU
2022Ab East West Agro : Notification on the transaction's concluded by manager in issuer's sec..
PU
2022Ab East West Agro : Decision of the Board of AB East West Agro to repurchase its own share..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35,6 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net income 2021 2,05 M 2,21 M 2,21 M
Net cash 2021 2,00 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,39x
Yield 2021 4,48%
Capitalization 17,0 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart AB EAST WEST AGRO
Duration : Period :
AB East West Agro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gediminas Kvietkauskas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan idlauskas Chairman & Director-Finance
Linas Strelis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB EAST WEST AGRO0.00%18
DEERE & COMPANY-9.86%114 529
THE TORO COMPANY-4.83%11 235
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG4.29%4 500
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-14.41%2 405
LINDSAY CORPORATION-9.73%1 620
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer