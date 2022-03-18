Log in
    EWA1LOS6   LT0000132060

AB EAST WEST AGRO

(EWA1LOS6)
  Report
03-16
13 EUR   +5.69%
AB East West Agro : Enlight Research initiate coverage on East West Agro (EWA)

03/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT
East West Agro AB
Other information Enlight Research initiate coverage on East West Agro (EWA)

Kaunas, 2022-03-18 08:10 CET -- Enlight Research initiate equity research coverage on EWA. The report can be downloaded for free on the Enlight Research website or on the EWA website.

Danas Šidlauskas, Chairman of the Management Board said, "Following years of investments to establish EWA as one of the market leaders, we are entering a new phase - a phase in which regular dividends are in the plans. We believe it is important to communicate our investment story to investors in a transparent way and Enlight Research is an important part of this initiative".

Mattias Wallander, founder of Enlight Research said, "We look forward to help EWA communicate its investment story. Especially as the company is entering a new phase where attractive dividends could be in the plan."

About EWA

EWA is one of the leading agri machinery distributors in Lithuania. The company has the exclusive Lithuanian distribution agreement for the world renowned tractor brand, Massey Ferguson. The company also sells other agri machinery such as harvesters, feed distributors, movers etc. The sale of spare parts and maintenance services are offered from four sales & service centers and a fleet of 25-30 service vans, effectively covering the whole of Lithuania.

About Enlight Research

Enlight Research helps issuers communicate their investment story and gives investors insights to support their investment decisions. Our vision is to create a fair investment environment where high-quality research is available to ALL. Our success is visible on the Baltic Stock Exchange where most of the well-known listed companies have joined our platform and readership have gone from hundreds to thousands.

CFO
Danas Šidlauskas
danas@ewa.lt

Disclaimer

East West Agro AB published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 07:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 29,4 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net income 2020 1,20 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
Net Debt 2020 1,32 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,27x
Yield 2020 5,47%
Capitalization 12,7 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float -
Chart AB EAST WEST AGRO
Duration : Period :
AB East West Agro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gediminas Kvietkauskas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan idlauskas Chairman
Linas Strelis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB EAST WEST AGRO-2.99%14
DEERE & COMPANY18.45%124 600
THE TORO COMPANY-14.33%8 947
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-16.10%4 139
ESCORTS LIMITED-3.73%3 127
ALAMO GROUP INC.0.31%1 762