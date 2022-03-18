AB East West Agro : Enlight Research initiate coverage on East West Agro (EWA)

Kaunas, 2022-03-18 08:10 CET -- Enlight Research initiate equity research coverage on EWA. The report can be downloaded for free on the Enlight Research website or on the EWA website.

Danas Šidlauskas, Chairman of the Management Board said, "Following years of investments to establish EWA as one of the market leaders, we are entering a new phase - a phase in which regular dividends are in the plans. We believe it is important to communicate our investment story to investors in a transparent way and Enlight Research is an important part of this initiative".

Mattias Wallander, founder of Enlight Research said, "We look forward to help EWA communicate its investment story. Especially as the company is entering a new phase where attractive dividends could be in the plan."

About EWA

EWA is one of the leading agri machinery distributors in Lithuania. The company has the exclusive Lithuanian distribution agreement for the world renowned tractor brand, Massey Ferguson. The company also sells other agri machinery such as harvesters, feed distributors, movers etc. The sale of spare parts and maintenance services are offered from four sales & service centers and a fleet of 25-30 service vans, effectively covering the whole of Lithuania.

About Enlight Research

Enlight Research helps issuers communicate their investment story and gives investors insights to support their investment decisions. Our vision is to create a fair investment environment where high-quality research is available to ALL. Our success is visible on the Baltic Stock Exchange where most of the well-known listed companies have joined our platform and readership have gone from hundreds to thousands.

CFO

Danas Šidlauskas

danas@ewa.lt

