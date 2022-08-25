Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB East West Agro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EWA1LOS9   LT0000132060

AB EAST WEST AGRO

(EWA1LOS9)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Vilnius  -  2022-08-18
14.50 EUR    0.00%
05:28aAB EAST WEST AGRO : Interim report for 6 months of 2022
PU
06/21AB East West Agro Announces Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on May 19, 2022
CI
06/01AB EAST WEST AGRO : Notice of the Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB East West Agro : Interim report for 6 months of 2022

08/25/2022 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
East West Agro AB
Interim information Interim report for 6 months of 2022

Kaunas, 2022-08-25 10:15 CEST -- AB East West Agro presents an interim set of unaudited financial statements for the first half of 2021 with the approval of the responsible persons.

In the first half of this year, EWA's sales revenue amounted to EUR 19.60 million (EUR 16.88 million in the first half of 2021). The company's profit before taxeswas EUR 1.05 million (EUR 0.94 million in the first half of 2021), EBITDA for trailing twelve months reached EUR 3.35 million (EUR 3.36 million in 2021.06.30)

Overview

The difficult natural conditions of 2022 had a negative impact on the quality of the crop, but Lithuanian farms managed to grow about 20% more of the main crops compared to 2021, ~ 7.5 million tons. Higher yields and record commodity prices allow forecasting the growth of farm incomes, but the cost of agricultural production is significantly higher due to increased prices of fertilizers, fuel and labor.

The agricultural machinery market maintains growth in 2022, although for the second year in a row there is a shortage of machinery and machinery manufacturers cannot fulfill the market demand. Production processes are expected to return to normal in the first quarter of 2023.

The general atmosphere in the agricultural sector is positive - the last few years have been financially successful and profitable for farms. The purchasing power of farms remains strong, financing sources willingly and competitively finance investments. Similar trends should continue in the coming years, although it is difficult to assess the impact of rising interest rates and a possible economic slowdown on the agricultural market.

Outlook for 2022

The company's management maintains the budget for 2022 unchanged, in which the expected sales revenue should reach 38.3 MEUR. Profit before taxes should reach 2.7 MEUR, EBITDA will reach 3.2 MEUR.

The company's board, while preparing the annual profit distribution project for the shareholders' meeting, will try to allocate 30-45% of the annual net profit to dividends if the business environment and creditorial obligations allow it.

In May 2022 the company purchased a 4.3 ha plot in Sausinės km, Kaunas district, near the Vilnius-Klaipėda highway. An innovative EWA trade and service center will be developed on the site. The aim is to increase the volume and quality of sales of higher profitability products and services and to strengthen position in the market.

Opportunities for geographic expansion in the region continue to be explored in cooperation with key suppliers.

CFO
Danas Šidlauskas
danas@ewa.lt

Attachments:
EWA FA EN 2022.06.30.pdf
Confirmation of companys responsible persons.pdf
Interim report for 6 months of 2022.pdf

Disclaimer

East West Agro AB published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 09:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AB EAST WEST AGRO
05:28aAB EAST WEST AGRO : Interim report for 6 months of 2022
PU
06/21AB East West Agro Announces Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on May 19, 2022
CI
06/01AB EAST WEST AGRO : Notice of the Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shar..
PU
05/31AB EAST WEST AGRO : Decision of the Board of AB East West Agro to repurchase its own share..
PU
05/30AB EAST WEST AGRO : purchased it's own shares
PU
05/02AB EAST WEST AGRO : Procedure for the payment of dividends for the year 2021
PU
04/28AB EAST WEST AGRO : Decisions of annual general meeting of shareholders of AB East West Ag..
PU
04/05AB EAST WEST AGRO : Decisions of the Management Board of AB East West Agro
PU
04/05AB EAST WEST AGRO : Notice of the Convocation of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholder..
PU
03/18AB EAST WEST AGRO : Enlight Research initiate coverage on East West Agro (EWA)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35,6 M - -
Net income 2021 2,05 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,39x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 13,9 M 13,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 18,1%
Chart AB EAST WEST AGRO
Duration : Period :
AB East West Agro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gediminas Kvietkauskas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan idlauskas Chairman
Linas Strelis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB EAST WEST AGRO5.97%14
DEERE & COMPANY11.23%116 563
THE TORO COMPANY-12.78%9 112
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-21.60%3 744
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-7.54%2 392
LINDSAY CORPORATION10.00%1 836