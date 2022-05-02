AB East West Agro : Procedure for the payment of dividends for the year 2021

Kaunas, Lithuania, 2022-05-02 09:01 CEST -- On April 28, 2022 general meeting of shareholders of East West Agro, AB (company code 300588407, address: Tikslo g. 10, Kumpių str., Kauno r., LT-54311, Lithuania) resolved to allocate the Company's profit of the year 2021 and pay out dividends amounting to EUR 0.60 per share.

Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who are shareholders of East West Agro, ABat the end of the tenth business day after approval of the resolution by general meeting of shareholders, i.e. May 12, 2022.

The Ex-Date or the first day from when on stock exchange with settlement period of T+2 acquired shares of East West Agro, AB do not entitle to the dividends for the year 2021 is 11 May 2022.

Dividends will be paid starting from May 19, 2022.

Dividends will be paid in the following procedure:

Dividends to the shareholders whose securities' accounting is performed by public exchange brokers or credit institutions providing services of securities accounting, in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Lithuania will be paid out by the representative financial or credit institutions having deducted the income tax (profit tax) to the account indicated by shareholder.

Dividends to other shareholders will be paid upon a written request they will be transferred to the personal account. Requests may be supplied in written and sent to the company's address (East West Agro, AB, Tikslo g. 10, Kupių str., Kauno r., LT-54311, Lithuania) or e-mail address buhalterija@ewa.lt

The dividends are subject to taxes as follows:

Dividends paid to physical bodies resided in the Republic of Lithuania as well as to physical bodies residents of foreign countries are subject to 15 per cent of residential income tax.

Dividends paid to juridical bodies of the Republic of Lithuania as well as juridical bodies residents of foreign countries are subject to 15 per cent of profit tax unless it is provided differently by law.

CFO

Danas Šidlauskas

danas@ewa.lt

