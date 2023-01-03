Advanced search
    EWA1LOS11   LT0000132060

AB EAST WEST AGRO

(EWA1LOS11)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Vilnius  -  2022-12-22
16.10 EUR   -.--%
Ab East West Agro : Registered Massey Ferguson tractors in 2022, EWA market share
PU
2022Ab East West Agro : purchased it's own shares
PU
2022Ab East West Agro : Decision of the Board of AB East West Agro to repurchase its own shares
PU
AB East West Agro : Registered Massey Ferguson tractors in 2022, EWA market share

01/03/2023 | 08:28am EST
East West Agro AB
Notification on material event Registered Massey Ferguson tractors in 2022, EWA market share

Market of new tractors, dedicated for professional farming in 2022 grew 15%, EWA market share was 18,3% (2021 - 17,5%). In 2022 EWA customers registered 171 units of Massey Ferguson tractors, 21% more than in 2021.

CEO
Gediminas Kvietkauskas
gediminas@ewa.lt

Financials
Sales 2021 35,6 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net income 2021 2,05 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net cash 2021 2,00 M 2,13 M 2,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,39x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 15,8 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 18,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gediminas Kvietkauskas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan idlauskas Chairman
Linas Strelis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB EAST WEST AGRO5.97%17
DEERE & COMPANY0.00%127 872
THE TORO COMPANY0.00%11 774
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG0.00%4 275
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED0.02%2 797
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.-1.44%1 855