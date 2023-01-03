AB East West Agro : Registered Massey Ferguson tractors in 2022, EWA market share

East West Agro AB
Notification on material event
Registered Massey Ferguson tractors in 2022, EWA market share
Market of new tractors, dedicated for professional farming in 2022 grew 15%, EWA market share was 18,3% (2021 - 17,5%). In 2022 EWA customers registered 171 units of Massey Ferguson tractors, 21% more than in 2021.
CEO
Gediminas Kvietkauskas
gediminas@ewa.lt
