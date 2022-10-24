AB East West Agro : purchased it's own shares

Kaunas, Lithuania, 2022-10-24 08:05 CEST -- On 2022 October 17 - 21 an auction for purchase of own shares of AB East West Agro took place in Nasdaq Vilnius official Tender offer market. Here are the results:

Number of shares purchased: 5205

Total amount of purchase: 83 280 EUR

Purpose of purchase: granting shares to the employees, share liquidity providing.

Chairman of the board

Danas Šidlauskas

danas@ewa.lt

