    EWA1LOS10   LT0000132060

AB EAST WEST AGRO

(EWA1LOS10)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Vilnius  -  2022-10-20
16.00 EUR   +1.27%
02:30aAb East West Agro : purchased it's own shares
PU
10/11Ab East West Agro : Decision of the Board of AB East West Agro to repurchase its own shares
PU
09/22Ab East West Agro : Notification on the transaction's concluded by manager in issuer's securities
PU
AB East West Agro : purchased it's own shares

10/24/2022 | 02:30am EDT
East West Agro AB
Notification of the issuer on the acquisition and disposal of own shares AB East West Agro purchased it's own shares

Kaunas, Lithuania, 2022-10-24 08:05 CEST -- On 2022 October 17 - 21 an auction for purchase of own shares of AB East West Agro took place in Nasdaq Vilnius official Tender offer market. Here are the results:

  • Number of shares purchased: 5205
  • Total amount of purchase: 83 280 EUR

Purpose of purchase: granting shares to the employees, share liquidity providing.

Chairman of the board
Danas Šidlauskas
danas@ewa.lt

Disclaimer

East West Agro AB published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 06:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 35,6 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
Net income 2021 2,05 M 2,01 M 2,01 M
Net cash 2021 2,00 M 1,96 M 1,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,39x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 15,6 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 18,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gediminas Kvietkauskas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan idlauskas Chairman
Linas Strelis Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB EAST WEST AGRO5.97%15
DEERE & COMPANY11.72%115 615
THE TORO COMPANY-3.75%10 020
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-25.14%3 444
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED4.17%2 600
LINDSAY CORPORATION3.19%1 722