AB East West Agro : purchased it's own shares

East West Agro AB
Notification of the issuer on the acquisition and disposal of own shares
Kaunas, Lithuania, 2022-10-24 08:05 CEST -- On 2022 October 17 - 21 an auction for purchase of own shares of AB East West Agro took place in Nasdaq Vilnius official Tender offer market. Here are the results:
Number of shares purchased: 5205
Total amount of purchase: 83 280 EUR
Purpose of purchase: granting shares to the employees, share liquidity providing.
