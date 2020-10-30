Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  AB Fagerhult    FAG   SE0010048884

AB FAGERHULT

(FAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fagerhult : signs an agreement to divest Lighting Innovations Africa (Pty) Ltd to Cape Mountain Concepts (Pty) Ltd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 11:15am EDT

Press release

October 30th 2020

Fagerhult signs an agreement to divest

Lighting Innovations Africa (Pty) Ltd to

Cape Mountain Concepts (Pty)Ltd

The Fagerhult Group has today signed an agreement to divest Lighting Innovations Africa (Pty) Ltd. to Cape Mountain Concepts (Pty) Ltd. The divestment will take place on 2nd November 2020.

In line with the press release issued on 7th August 2020 the Fagerhult Group completes its previously announced exit from the South African market.

In addition to what was reported in the Q3 report, the divestment generates an additional cost of SEK 30 million which will be charged to operating profit in Q4 2020 in the segment Lighting Innovations.

The new owners of the business also own another lighting business in South Africa. Under this new ownership Lighting Innovations Africa (Pty) Ltd remains open for business and continues to manufacture lighting fixtures and smart solutions primarily for the indoor commercial sector. Product warranties will continue to be honoured.

For more information on Lighting Innovations Africa (Pty) Ltd, visit

www.lightinginnovations.co.za

For more information, please contact: CEO, Bodil Sonesson, +46 722 23 76 02 bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com

CFO, Michael Wood, +46 730 87 46 47 michael.wood@fagerhultgroup.se

This information is information that AB Fagerhult is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16:00 CET on October 30th 2020.

Fagerhult Group

The Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with 4,700 employees in 28 countries and a turnover of 7,800 SEK mn in 2019. We consist of

13 brands organized into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional and Infrastructure.

All our brands produce high-quality professional lighting solutions and we work mainly on specifications together with our partners. Together we cover almost every professional lighting application and our presence is worldwide.

AB Fagerhult (publ.)

info@fagerhultgroup.com

1

566 80 Habo, Sweden

www.fagerhultgroup.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AB Fagerhult published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 15:14:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AB FAGERHULT
11:15aFAGERHULT : signs an agreement to divest Lighting Innovations Africa (Pty) Ltd t..
PU
11:04aFAGERHULT : signs an agreement to divest Lighting Innovations Africa (Pty) Ltd t..
AQ
10/23FAGERHULT : Interim Report January-September 2020
PU
10/23FAGERHULT : Interim Report January-September 2020
PU
10/23FAGERHULT : Interim Report January-September 2020
AQ
08/12FAGERHULT : Delårsrapport Januari-Juni 2020
PU
08/12FAGERHULT : Interim Report January-June 2020
AQ
08/07FAGERHULT : has decided to exit its South African business Lighting Innovations
AQ
06/23FAGERHULT : Decisions at Shareholders' Annual General Meeting 23 June 2020
AQ
05/19FAGERHULT : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020 of AB Fagerhult (publ)
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 856 M 774 M 774 M
Net income 2020 128 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net Debt 2020 3 296 M 372 M 372 M
P/E ratio 2020 56,4x
Yield 2020 0,62%
Capitalization 7 152 M 801 M 808 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 493
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart AB FAGERHULT
Duration : Period :
AB Fagerhult Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB FAGERHULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 50,00 SEK
Last Close Price 40,60 SEK
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bodil Sonesson Gallon President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Olof Svensson Chairman
Michael Wood Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Eric Douglas Vice Chairman
Magnus Nell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB FAGERHULT-31.76%801
ASSA ABLOY AB-13.45%23 581
FERGUSON PLC13.64%22 462
SAINT-GOBAIN-12.33%20 324
GEBERIT AG-4.27%20 293
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC36.64%15 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group