Effective July 03, 2023, AB Fagerhult (publ) will change its name to Fagerhult Group AB.
Today at 12:00 am
|Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 11:29:58 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|68.40 SEK
|+1.48%
|+4.43%
|+69.10%
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|68.40 SEK
|+1.48%
|+4.43%
|1 117 M $
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|68.40 kr
|+1.48%
|233,702
|2023-06-29
|67.40 kr
|+1.35%
|206,327
|2023-06-28
|66.50 kr
|+0.76%
|68,666
|2023-06-27
|66.00 kr
|-0.30%
|49,459
|2023-06-26
|66.20 kr
|+inf%
|39,977
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+69.10%
|1 117 M $
|+79.35%
|572 M $
|+5.03%
|473 M $
|+1.65%
|380 M $
|+60.64%
|352 M $
|+2.61%
|345 M $
|+16.95%
|322 M $
|+4.81%
|298 M $
|+31.14%
|2 068 M $
|+78.52%
|130 M $