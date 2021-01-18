Log in
AB IGNITIS GRUPE

(IGN1L)
AB Ignitis grupe : Ignitis Polska is looking for an independent member of Supervisory Board

01/18/2021
Ignitis Polska, a subsidiary of Ignitis in Poland, announced a selection process for the position of independent member of Supervisory Board, in order to ensure a further successful growth of the company. The candidates for the position are welcome to apply until 3 February 2021.

The Supervisory Board of Ignitis Polska will comprise 3 members: two representatives of UAB Ignitis and one independent member.

'The company has set ambitious development goals while further business growth in Poland is also established in the long-term strategy of an international energy company Ignitis Group. We hope that selecting an independent member of the Supervisory Board will strengthen the company with new competences and contribute to the growth of Ignitis Polska', said the Board member and Commerce and Services Director at Ignitis Group Vidmantas Salietis.

Among the candidate requirements for the position in Ignitis Polska's Supervisory Board there is a requirement of 3-5 years of experience in managerial job of a company with minimum annual revenue of EUR 30m. The future independent member of the Supervisory Board must also have experience in an international company as well as have good knowledge of business environment in Poland, have experience working with shareholders and interested parties as well as international business development. Candidates must also be fluent in Polish.

All requirements for the candidates for the position of independent member of Supervisory Board can be found in the official advertisement.

The selected independent member of the Supervisory Board will be appointed for the term ending in 18 February 2024 - the end of term of the current Supervisory Board.

Currently, the members of the Supervisory Board of Ignitis Polska are the Chair of the Board and General Manager at Ignitis Darius Montvila, Director of Finance and Operations Support at Ignitis Artūras Bortkevičius and member of the Board and Commerce and Services Director at Ignitis Group Vidmantas Salietis. The new independent member of the Supervisory Board of the company is expected to replace V. Salietis.

Ignitis Polska, operating in the Polish market since 2017, has entered wholesale electricity and gas markets of the country and has joined the Nasdaq Commodities OMX market operating in Scandinavia. Also, in July 2020 the company became an electricity and gas supplier actively participating in the Polish retail markets of electricity and gas.

