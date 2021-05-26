AB Ignitis grupe : Ignitis Group has retained BBB+ credit rating after annual review

An international credit ratings agency S&P Global Ratings, after performing annual revision of Ignitis Group's credit rating, confirmed BBB+ credit rating with stable outlook.

You can find the report on the credit rating on the Ignitis Group's website.

As announced by the Company on 12 November 2020, S&P Global Ratings performed event-based Ignitis Group's credit rating review after the initial public offering of the Company was completed in October 2020 and improved the Company's BBB+ credit rating outlook from negative to stable.

'The aim to maintain BBB+ investment credit rating for the period of 2021-2024 is established in the Ignitis Group's strategic plan released this February. This is an objective ensuring the reliability of the Company and intense development while creating a long-term value for shareholders', said Darius Kašauskas, Chief Finance and Treasury Officer at Ignitis Group.

BBB+ credit rating was first awarded to Ignitis Group in June 2017.