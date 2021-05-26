Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. AB Ignitis grupe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGN1L   LT0000115768

AB IGNITIS GRUPE

(IGN1L)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB Ignitis grupe : Ignitis Group has retained BBB+ credit rating after annual review

05/26/2021 | 02:17pm EDT
An international credit ratings agency S&P Global Ratings, after performing annual revision of Ignitis Group's credit rating, confirmed BBB+ credit rating with stable outlook.

You can find the report on the credit rating on the Ignitis Group's website.

As announced by the Company on 12 November 2020, S&P Global Ratings performed event-based Ignitis Group's credit rating review after the initial public offering of the Company was completed in October 2020 and improved the Company's BBB+ credit rating outlook from negative to stable.

'The aim to maintain BBB+ investment credit rating for the period of 2021-2024 is established in the Ignitis Group's strategic plan released this February. This is an objective ensuring the reliability of the Company and intense development while creating a long-term value for shareholders', said Darius Kašauskas, Chief Finance and Treasury Officer at Ignitis Group.

BBB+ credit rating was first awarded to Ignitis Group in June 2017.

Disclaimer

Ignitis Grupe UAB published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 18:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 386 M 1 692 M 1 692 M
Net income 2021 142 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2021 776 M 947 M 947 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 5,89%
Capitalization 1 489 M 1 819 M 1 818 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 819
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart AB IGNITIS GRUPE
Duration : Period :
AB Ignitis grupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,00 €
Last Close Price 20,00 €
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darius Maiktenas Chief Executive Officer
Darius Kaauskas Treasury Director & Head-Finance
Darius Daubaras Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daiva Lubinskaite-Trainauskiene Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Andrius Pranckevicius Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB IGNITIS GRUPE-3.84%1 823
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.90%143 911
ENEL S.P.A.-1.32%101 572
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.84%88 992
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.65%77 930
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.87%67 837