AB Ignitis grupe : Initiated selection process for the independent member of the Board of Ignitis Renewables

An international energy company Ignitis Group has announced selection process of independent member of the Board for Ignitis Renewables. The candidates for the position are welcome to apply until 18 April 2021.

The Board of the green energy company Ignitis Renewables, which manages subsidiaries in the Baltics and Poland, should be comprised of three members: two representatives delegated by the company's shareholder AB 'Ignitis grupė' and one independent member of the Board.

Company is looking for the candidates with at least five years of experience in the senior position in an international energy group with annual revenues and/or renewable energy source (RES) assets of at least EUR 500m. Persons targeting for the positions are expected to have at least five years of experience in RES development internationally.

The detailed list of requirements for the position of independent member of the Board can be found in the official advertisement.

'Ambitious renewable energy projects of Ignitis Renewables in the Baltics and Poland are strategically important to Ignitis Group. It is estimated that by 2024 the installed capacity of green generation projects managed by the Group will increase from the current 1.1 GW to 1.8-2.0 GW. We hope that the independent member who will join the Board of the company will contribute actively using their knowledge and experience towards the further effective operation of the company and development of new projects', said Dominykas Tučkus, the Member of the Board and Infrastructure and Development Director at Ignitis Group.

The selected candidate would be appointed to the Board of Ignitis Renewables until the end of term of the current Board, ending 2 January 2023. The selection of the candidate for the position of the independent member of the Board of Ignitis Renewables will be conducted with the help of a recruitment agency Alliance Recruitment.

The current members of the Board of Ignitis Renewables are Dominykas Tučkus and Jonas Rimavičius, Head of Corporate Finance at Ignitis Group.