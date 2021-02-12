Nasdaq: Ignitis Group's IPO is the most important event in the Baltic capital markets in 2020

Successful initial public offering (IPO) of the international energy company Ignitis Group is considered as the most important event of the capital markets of the Baltics States in the previous year. This was announced by the Nasdaq Vilnius securities market, which awarded Ignitis Group in the Nasdaq Baltic Awards 2021.

'We would like to congratulate Ignitis Group on winning Nasdaq Baltics Awards 2021 in the category of 'Stock exchange highlight of the year'. After completing 450m euros initial public offering last year, Ignitis Group entered the Baltic market as the most valuable company in the Baltic securities market, which became even more visible in the maps of international investors. The largest initial public offering in the Baltic States so far is a historic highlight of the capital markets of Lithuania and the Baltic States and an important push towards the development of the investment culture in our region. We wish the company good luck in the Baltic capital market', said the President of Nasdaq Vilnius Saulius Malinauskas.

According to Swedbank calculations, Ignitis Group became the most liquid company in the Baltic capital markets. The turnover of the Company's securities in Vilnius and London markets in 2020 exceeded 100m euros.

'We are excited by the Nasdaq assessment. The IPO ensured that we have enough financial capabilities to rapidly develop green generation, and to do so without the help of our customers or aid from the government, but by employing newly generated local and international capital', said the Chair of the Board and CEO of Ignitis Group Darius Maikštėnas.

During the Ignitis Group IPO, a total of 20m shares were issued. The company raised 450m euros - that's significantly more than all previous IPOs in Lithuania combined. All major pension funds, international institutional funds from Lithuania and the Baltic States were actively participating in the initial public offering, also, almost 7,000 retail investors became shareholders of Ignitis Group, who acquired shares for more than 42m euros.

It is not the first time the Group is awarded in the Nasdaq Baltic Awards. Two years ago, the international energy group won in the category of 'Best investor relations on the bond market'. This award was received for the best investor relations among the bond issuers and for the development of 'green' investments in the region.

About Nasdaq Baltic Awards

Nasdaq Baltic Awards 2021 celebrate the outstanding achievements of the listed companies in the areas of transparency, sound corporate governance and investor relations as well as companies creating the most added-value to their shareholders. Assessment criteria was developed with the help of insight from the Baltic capital market and international experts. For more information: nba.nasdaqbaltic.com.