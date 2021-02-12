Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  AB Ignitis grupe    IGN1L   LT0000115768

AB IGNITIS GRUPE

(IGN1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nasdaq: Ignitis Group's IPO is the most important event in the Baltic capital markets in 2020

02/12/2021 | 04:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Successful initial public offering (IPO) of the international energy company Ignitis Group is considered as the most important event of the capital markets of the Baltics States in the previous year. This was announced by the Nasdaq Vilnius securities market, which awarded Ignitis Group in the Nasdaq Baltic Awards 2021.

'We would like to congratulate Ignitis Group on winning Nasdaq Baltics Awards 2021 in the category of 'Stock exchange highlight of the year'. After completing 450m euros initial public offering last year, Ignitis Group entered the Baltic market as the most valuable company in the Baltic securities market, which became even more visible in the maps of international investors. The largest initial public offering in the Baltic States so far is a historic highlight of the capital markets of Lithuania and the Baltic States and an important push towards the development of the investment culture in our region. We wish the company good luck in the Baltic capital market', said the President of Nasdaq Vilnius Saulius Malinauskas.

According to Swedbank calculations, Ignitis Group became the most liquid company in the Baltic capital markets. The turnover of the Company's securities in Vilnius and London markets in 2020 exceeded 100m euros.

'We are excited by the Nasdaq assessment. The IPO ensured that we have enough financial capabilities to rapidly develop green generation, and to do so without the help of our customers or aid from the government, but by employing newly generated local and international capital', said the Chair of the Board and CEO of Ignitis Group Darius Maikštėnas.

During the Ignitis Group IPO, a total of 20m shares were issued. The company raised 450m euros - that's significantly more than all previous IPOs in Lithuania combined. All major pension funds, international institutional funds from Lithuania and the Baltic States were actively participating in the initial public offering, also, almost 7,000 retail investors became shareholders of Ignitis Group, who acquired shares for more than 42m euros.

It is not the first time the Group is awarded in the Nasdaq Baltic Awards. Two years ago, the international energy group won in the category of 'Best investor relations on the bond market'. This award was received for the best investor relations among the bond issuers and for the development of 'green' investments in the region.

About Nasdaq Baltic Awards

Nasdaq Baltic Awards 2021 celebrate the outstanding achievements of the listed companies in the areas of transparency, sound corporate governance and investor relations as well as companies creating the most added-value to their shareholders. Assessment criteria was developed with the help of insight from the Baltic capital market and international experts. For more information: nba.nasdaqbaltic.com.

Disclaimer

Ignitis Grupe UAB published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 09:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AB IGNITIS GRUPE
02/11NASDAQ : Ignitis Group's IPO is the most important event in the Baltic capital m..
PU
02/11AB IGNITIS GRUPE : Regarding the intent of UAB “Ignitis”, managed by..
AQ
02/11AB IGNITIS GRUPE : Regarding the intent to establish a subsidiary company
AQ
02/08AB IGNITIS GRUPE : ESO, subsidiary of AB “Ignitis grupė”, estab..
AQ
02/05AB IGNITIS GRUPE : Information about the procedure of the case on the transfer o..
PU
01/31AB IGNITIS GRUPE : Regarding the AB “Ignitis grupė” intention t..
AQ
01/31AB IGNITIS GRUPE : Regarding the AB “Ignitis grupė” intention t..
AQ
01/27CORRECTION : Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 12 months
AQ
01/27CORRECTION : Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 12 months of 2020
AQ
01/18AB IGNITIS GRUPE : Ignitis Polska is looking for an independent member of Superv..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 179 M 1 430 M 1 430 M
Net income 2020 127 M 154 M 154 M
Net Debt 2020 733 M 889 M 889 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,41x
Yield 2020 5,40%
Capitalization 1 575 M 1 910 M 1 910 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 829
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart AB IGNITIS GRUPE
Duration : Period :
AB Ignitis grupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 24,67 €
Last Close Price 21,20 €
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darius Maiktenas Chief Executive Officer
Darius Kaauskas Treasury Director & Head-Finance
Darius Daubaras Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daiva Lubinskaite-Trainauskiene Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Andrius Pranckevicius Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AB IGNITIS GRUPE1.68%1 910
NEXTERA ENERGY8.81%164 464
ENEL S.P.A.2.25%104 309
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.91%80 959
ORSTED A/S-16.69%70 971
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.25%66 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ