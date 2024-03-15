AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that the Silesia wind farm I, controlled by its subsidiary UAB “Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables), has reached commercial operation date (hereinafter – COD).

The project is located in south-western Poland, Lower Silesian Voivodeship, near the border with Czech Republic. It comprises of 14 wind turbines with 3.6 MW capacity each. Installed capacity of the wind farm is 50 MW and estimated production is expected to be approximately 122 GWh per year.

The total investment in the wind farm will reach approx. EUR 75 million. The wind farm will sell electricity generated under contract for difference (CfD) tariff of 78 EUR/MWh. The tariff is inflation-indexed annually.

Since the COD of Silesia WF I, the Group’s Green Generation installed capacity increased to 1.4 GW (from 1.3 GW).

The Group reminds that the objective of the Group is to increase Green Generation capacity 4 times from 1.2 GW in 2022 to 4–5 GW by 2030 as set out in the Group’s strategy ( link ).

The information provided in this notification does not change the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Paulius Kalmantas

Communications Partner at Ignitis Renewables

Phone: +370 617 51616