    IGV   US66981G2075

AB IGNITIS GRUPE

(IGV)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  03:16 2022-08-22 am EDT
18.40 EUR   +1.10%
CORRECTION : Notice on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupė"
GL
08/23/2022
GL
02:05aNotice on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”
AQ
Correction: Notice on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

08/23/2022 | 03:01am EDT
Attachments enclosed

On 23 August 2022, the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), company code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting (hereinafter – EGM) of Shareholders of the Group.

The EGM will be held on Thursday, 29 September 2022, at 13.00 p.m. (Vilnius time) at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. The doors open at 12.00 p.m. and close at 12.45 p.m. (Vilnius time).

The shareholders of the Group intending to participate in the EGM of Shareholders shall be required to have a personal ID document/passport. An authorised representative shall be required to have a power of attorney approved under the established procedure. The natural person’s power of attorney must be notarised.

The agenda, which is further detailed in the enclosed notice, for the EGM of Shareholders is as follows:

  • regarding the assent to the consolidated interim report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2022;
  • regarding the approval of the set of audited interim condensed financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2022;
  • regarding the allocation of dividends to the shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” for a period shorter than the financial year.

With continued uncertainty around the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group:

  • kindly asks to be informed about the need to attend the EGM of Shareholders in person no later than 2 business days prior (or by 27 September 2022 inclusive) to the EGM of Shareholders by e-mail IR@ignitis.lt;
  • reserves the right not to allow the participation of those shareholders whose health condition is reasonably doubtful.

The general ballot paper and information on how to sign and submit it are available on the Group’s website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel@ignitis.lt

Attachments


