Official AB IGNITIS GRUPE press release

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) announces its planned reporting dates for 2024, including the dates of the General Meetings of Shareholders:



28 February 2024: (i) Interim report for the twelve months of 2023

(ii) Annual report 2023 assessed by auditors, audited annual financial statements for 2023, and proposed allocation of profit (loss) 27 March 2024: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 10 April 2024: Expected Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares) 11 April 2024: Expected Dividend Record Date (for ordinary registered shares) 15 May 2024: Interim report for the first three months of 2024 14 August 2024: Interim report for the first six months of 2024 11 September 2024: Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (regarding the potential allocation of dividends for the six-month period ended on 30 June 2024) 24 September 2024: Expected Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares) 25 September 2024: Expected Dividend Record Date (for ordinary registered shares) 13 November 2024: Interim report for the first nine months of 2024

In addition, the Group expects to announce the Strategic Plan 2024–2027 in Q2 2024.

The Group’s results are expected to be released at around 9:00 am Vilnius / 7:00 am London time on the above-mentioned dates. Upon its publication, the Group will organize earnings calls for investors and analysts. The Group will inform about each earnings call separately through the stock exchanges.

The owners of Global Depositary Receipts representing the Group’s ordinary registered shares (hereinafter – GDR) should consider the specifics of GDR regulation, market differences and consult with GDR issuer (the Bank of New York Mellon), its authorized party or their securities manager regarding the timing of the right to receive dividends, and other relevant aspects.

The Group will notify the market of any changes to the above information.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt





