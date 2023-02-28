Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  AB Ignitis grupe
  News
  Summary
    IGV   US66981G2075

AB IGNITIS GRUPE

(IGV)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  03:15:01 2023-02-27 am EST
18.60 EUR    0.00%
02:19aAnnual Report 2022 : strong financial and strategic performance dominated by Green Generation growth
GL
02:18aAnnual Report 2022 : strong financial and strategic performance dominated by Green Generation growth
AQ
02:05aInterim report for the twelve months of 2022
GL
Interim report for the twelve months of 2022

02/28/2023 | 02:05am EST
AB "Ignitis grupė" (hereinafter – the Group) publishes its Interim report for the twelve months of 2022 which is attached to this notice. Together with previous reports, it is also available on the Group’s website at: https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations.

On the same day, the Group also announces its Annual report 2022 and organises an earnings call. Hence, for further investor relevant information, see our notice on Annual report 2022, which is available here.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications
Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 3 452 M 3 657 M 3 657 M
Net income 2022 218 M 231 M 231 M
Net Debt 2022 1 317 M 1 395 M 1 395 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,92x
Yield 2022 6,27%
Capitalization 1 438 M 1 524 M 1 524 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 884
Free-Float 25,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,88 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darius Maiktenas Chief Executive Officer
Jonas Rimavicius CFO & Member-Management Board
Alfonso Faubel Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorraine Wrafter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Bent Christensen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB IGNITIS GRUPE2.20%1 524
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.04%144 928
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.89%74 628
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.18%72 024
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.59%70 300
ENEL S.P.A.4.06%56 105