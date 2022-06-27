Log in
On the resignation of CEO of AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” Mindaugas Keizeris

06/27/2022 | 02:02am EDT
AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that Mindaugas Keizeris, CEO and Chair of the Management Board of the Group’s subsidiary AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO), is resigning on 21 August and will continue his career outside the Group.

The Group received Midaugas Keizeris’s resignation notice on 27 June 2022.

The Supervisory Board of ESO will make a decision on the appointment of interim CEO in the nearest future; we will inform about it in a separate notification. The Group is also planning to announce a selection for a new CEO of ESO in the nearest future.

Changes in management will not impact the objectives, strategy and business continuity of ESO.

Midaugas Keizeris started working at the Group in 2012. He worked as a Management Board Member at Lietuvos Energija (current Ignitis Group). He also worked in management and supervisory boards of subsidiary companies, and in 2018 became the CEO and Chair of the Management Board of ESO.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076


