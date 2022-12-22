Advanced search
    IGV   US66981G2075

AB IGNITIS GRUPE

(IGV)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  03:15 2022-12-22 am EST
18.00 EUR    0.00%
On the tentative award of a Polish capacity mechanism auction for 2027 to Ignitis Gamyba

12/22/2022 | 11:16am EST
AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that its subsidiary AB “Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter – the Company) is to ensure the availability of 250 MW capacity in the market in 2027 for approx. EUR 16 million in accordance with the preliminary results of the Polish capacity mechanism auction for ensuring capacity availability in 2027 (hereinafter – the Auction) conducted by the Polish transmission system operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (hereinafter – PSE). This would have a positive effect on the results of the Flexible Generation segment of the Group.

The Group notes that the auction results are tentative and have yet to be officially approved by the Polish energy regulator (Urząd Regulacji Energetyki). The official decision should be made in January. After the official approval of the PSE Auction’s results, the Company is to sign a tripartite agreement between the Company, PSE and a billing operator Zarządca Rozliczeń S.A. regarding a commitment to supply electricity to the electricity network during a stress event using a specific unit. This is the first time in history where a bid of Lithuanian company won a Polish capacity mechanism auction.

This agreement will not restrict the Company’s facilities activities because the service will be considered to be provided if the Company’s facility providing the service will actually be generating electricity during a stress event in the Polish energy system or if it will have already issued an electricity sale order in the electricity market. Issuing orders in electricity markets is a common practice.

For more information please contact:
Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076


Financials
Sales 2022 3 824 M 4 057 M 4 057 M
Net income 2022 252 M 268 M 268 M
Net Debt 2022 1 358 M 1 441 M 1 441 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,58%
Capitalization 1 383 M 1 468 M 1 468 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 884
Free-Float 25,1%
Managers and Directors
Darius Maiktenas Chief Executive Officer
Jonas Rimavicius CFO & Member-Management Board
Alfonso Faubel Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorraine Wrafter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Bent Christensen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB IGNITIS GRUPE-10.89%1 468
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.33%168 213
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.84%78 485
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.30%76 931
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.00%72 703
ENEL S.P.A.-27.19%55 303