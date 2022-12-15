Advanced search
    IGV   US66981G2075

AB IGNITIS GRUPE

(IGV)
2022-12-15
18.40 EUR    0.00%
06:21aRegarding the impact of electricity price cap on Ignitis Group
GL
06:20aRegarding the impact of electricity price cap on Ignitis Group
AQ
04:46aIgnitis Group received international recognition for its environmental efforts and related disclosures
GL
Regarding the impact of electricity price cap on Ignitis Group

12/15/2022 | 06:21am EST
The parliament of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Parliament) on 15 December 2022 passed a legislation, in accordance with Council of the European Union’s regulation, establishing an EUR 180 per MWh price cap for producers generating electricity from wind, solar, geothermal, hydropower, biomass, waste, nuclear energy, lignite, crude petroleum products, peat. According to the assessment of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), such legislation will not have a significant effect on the Group’s performance.

On 6 October 2022, the Council of the European Union adopted Regulation (EU) 2022/1854 on an emergency intervention to address high energy prices. In order to introduce the regulation into national law, which would detail the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2022/1854 and determine specific implementation and application model, the Parliament has passed a law “On the implementation of Regulation (EU) 2022/1854” and a law amending the Law on Corporate Income Tax of the Republic of Lithuania which will enter into force on 1 January 2023. The laws stipulate temporary legal regulation, which will apply only while the Regulation (EU) 2022/1854 is in effect – until 30 June 2023 with an option to extend the regulation until 31 December 2023 (with exceptions).

The law of the Republic of Lithuania “On the implementation of Regulation (EU) 2022/1854” details the implementation of the mandatory cap of 180 EUR/MWh on market revenues established in Article 6(1) of the Regulation (EU) 2022/1854:

  • revenue surplus shall be collected from producers who generate electricity from the sources referred to in Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) 2022/1854, i.e., wind energy, solar energy (solar thermal and solar photovoltaic), geothermal energy, hydropower without reservoir, biomass fuel (solid or gaseous biomass fuels), excluding biomethane, waste, nuclear energy, lignite, crude petroleum products, peat;
  • it also details the main principles for determining and calculating revenue surplus as well as other principles.

A detailed methodology for determining market revenue and calculating revenue surplus as well as revenue surplus declaration form and declaration frequency will be introduced by the National Energy Regulatory Council by the end of December 2022.

The Group notes that the aforementioned legislation shall not apply to the electricity generated and transmitted by Kruonis PSHP and Elektrėnai complex. Additionally, the majority of electricity the Group is planning to generate and sell in 2023 which is subject to this regulation due to the aforementioned legislation is under power purchase agreements (PPA). The price of such agreements usually does not exceed 180 EUR/MWh. Due to the reasons above, the Group does not expect a significant impact on its performance after the aforementioned regulation enters into force.

For additional information, please contact: 

Communications 
Artūras Ketlerius 
+370 620 76076 
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt 


Analyst Recommendations on AB IGNITIS GRUPE
Financials
Sales 2022 3 824 M 4 074 M 4 074 M
Net income 2022 252 M 269 M 269 M
Net Debt 2022 1 358 M 1 447 M 1 447 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,52%
Capitalization 1 396 M 1 488 M 1 488 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 3 884
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart AB IGNITIS GRUPE
Duration : Period :
AB Ignitis grupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,30 €
Average target price 24,70 €
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darius Maiktenas Chief Executive Officer
Jonas Rimavicius CFO & Member-Management Board
Alfonso Faubel Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lorraine Wrafter Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Bent Christensen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB IGNITIS GRUPE-8.91%1 488
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.76%172 983
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.72%79 547
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.69%77 344
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.20%73 840
ENEL S.P.A.-25.46%56 853