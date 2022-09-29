Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė“ shareholders

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, which was held on 29 September 2022, adopted the following resolutions:

1. Regarding the assent to the consolidated interim report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2022.

1.1. To assent to the consolidated interim report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2022 (enclosed).

2. Regarding the approval of the set of audited interim condensed financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2022.

2.1. To approve the set of audited interim condensed financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2022 (enclosed).

3. Regarding the allocation of dividends to the shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” for a period shorter than the financial year.

3.1. Given the fact that all the conditions set out in Article 601(5) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania regarding the allocation of dividends for a period shorter than the financial year are met, to allocate EUR 0.624 per ordinary registered share of AB “Ignitis grupė“, by paying dividends of EUR 45,170,711.04 in total to the shareholders of AB "Ignitis grupė" for the six months period ended 30 June 2022.

4. Regarding the approval of the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies.

4.1. To approve the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies(enclosed).

5. Regarding the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė”.

5.1. In accordance with the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies, to determine, as of 1 October 2022, the following fixed remuneration per calendar month for the members of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė”:

5.1.1. for an independent member of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” – 1/4 of the average monthly salary of the CEO of AB “Ignitis grupė (before tax), calculated on the basis of the actual data on the payments of remuneration for the year 2021 (by rounding it to the whole number of tens);

5.1.2. if an independent member of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” is elected Chair of the Supervisory Board, during the term of office of the Chair – 1/3 of the average monthly salary of the CEO of AB “Ignitis grupė” (before tax), calculated on the basis of the actual data on the payments of remuneration for the year 2021 (by rounding it to the whole number of tens);

5.1.3. for a civil servant holding the position of a member of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” – 1/8 of the average monthly salary of the CEO of AB “Ignitis grupė” (before tax), calculated on the basis of the actual data on the payments of remuneration for the year 2021 (by rounding it to the whole number of tens).

5.2. To authorise the CEO of AB “Ignitis grupė” (with the right to sub-authorise) to sign agreements with the members of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” regarding the amendment of the contracts for the activities of a member of the Supervisory Board of “Ignitis grupė” and for the activities of an independent member of the Supervisory Board of “Ignitis grupė” in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down in Paragraph 5.1 of this resolution.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions shall also be available on the website of the Group at http://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en from the date of publication of this notice as well as on the premises of the Group (Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–4.30 p.m.; 7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–3.15 p.m. on Fridays).

Additional information on allocated dividends

The Group notes that dividends are entitled to be received by those persons who will be the owners of the Group's ordinary registered shares at the end of 13 October 2022 (Record date). The dividends will be paid to the securities account managers of the Group‘s shareholders on 25 October 2022 through Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian branch. The Ex-Date on which shares of the Group acquired on the stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2 do not qualify for dividend for the six-month period ended on 30 June 2022, is 12 October 2022.

Holders of Global Depositary Receipts (hereinafter - GDR) representing the Group's ordinary registered shares shall take into account the specifics of GDR regulation specific, market differences and consult with the issuer of the GDR issuer - The Bank of New York Mellon, regarding the timing and other aspects of the right to receive dividends, his authorized person or his securities manager.

Detailed information on the dividend payment procedure including the guidance on taxation is available on 29 September 2022 on the Group’s website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/dividends.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt

