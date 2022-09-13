Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. AB Ignitis grupe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGV   US66981G2075

AB IGNITIS GRUPE

(IGV)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  03:18 2022-09-13 am EDT
17.90 EUR   -0.56%
Update: Regarding the supplementation of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” and draft resolutions on the items set out on the agenda

09/13/2022 | 05:20am EDT
By its decision of 23 August 2022, the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), company code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, convened an Extraordinary General Meeting (hereinafter – EGM) of Shareholders of the Group.

Following the proposal and the decision of the Group’s Management Board of 13 September 2022, the agenda of the EGM was supplemented with items 4 and 5: regarding the approval of the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies and regarding the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė”.

The EGM will be held on Thursday, 29 September 2022, at 13.00 p.m. (Vilnius time) at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. The doors open at 12.00 p.m. and close at 12.45 p.m. (Vilnius time).

The shareholders of the Group intending to participate in the EGM of Shareholders shall be required to have a personal ID document/passport. An authorised representative shall be required to have a power of attorney approved under the established procedure. The natural person’s power of attorney must be notarised.

The agenda for the EGM of Shareholders, which is further detailed in the enclosed notice, is as follows:

  • regarding the assent to the consolidated interim report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2022;
  • regarding the approval of the set of audited interim condensed financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six months period ended 30 June 2022;
  • regarding the allocation of dividends to the shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” for a period shorter than the financial year;
  • regarding the approval of the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies (supplemented);
  • regarding the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (supplemented).

With continued uncertainty around the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group:

  • kindly asks to be informed about the need to attend the EGM of Shareholders in person no later than 2 business days prior (or by 27 September 2022 inclusive) to the EGM of Shareholders by e-mail IR@ignitis.lt;
  • reserves the right not to allow the participation of those shareholders whose health condition is reasonably doubtful.

The general ballot paper and information on how to sign and submit it are available on the Group’s website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel@ignitis.lt

Attachments


