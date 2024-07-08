Published: 2024-07-08 10:00:00 CEST Industrivärden, AB

Half Year financial report Interim Report, January 1 - June 30, 2024 Net asset value on June 30, 2024, was SEK 156.0 bn, or SEK 361 per share. During the first six months of the year, net asset value increased by 4%, corresponding to SEK 13 per share. The total return for the period was 12% for the Class A shares and 11% for the Class C shares, compared with 11% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX). During the first six months, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 2.1 bn, of which SEK 0.9 bn in Volvo, SEK 0.7 bn in Sandvik, SEK 0.5 bn in SCA and SEK 0.1 bn in Alleima.

2024 2023 2023 June 30 June 30 Dec 31 Net asset value, SEK mn 156,047 136,785 150,252 Net asset value per share, SEK 361 317 348 Share price Industrivärden C, SEK 357.60 297.20 328.30 Debt-equities ratio 3% 4% 5%









2024 2023 2023 SEK mn Jan - June Jan - June Jan - Dec Earnings per share, SEK 21.16 30.98 62.15 Dividend income 8,467 6,300 6,418 Dividend paid 3,347 3,131 3,131 Equities portfolio: Purchases 2,122 1,098 2,854 Sales - - -



This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se) at 10:00 a.m. CEST on July 8, 2024. AB Industrivärden (publ), Box 5403, SE-114 84 Stockholm, Sweden, +46-8-666 64 00, www.industrivarden.net, info@industrivarden.se Attachments:

Delarsrapport 6M 2024 Eng.pdf



This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices

To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page