AB Industrivärden : Interim Report, January 1 - June 30, 2024
July 08, 2024 at 04:05 am EDT
Published: 2024-07-08 10:00:00 CEST
Industrivärden, AB
Half Year financial report
Interim Report, January 1 - June 30, 2024
Net asset value on June 30, 2024, was SEK 156.0 bn, or SEK 361 per share. During the first six months of the year, net asset value increased by 4%, corresponding to SEK 13 per share.
The total return for the period was 12% for the Class A shares and 11% for the Class C shares, compared with 11% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).
During the first six months, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 2.1 bn, of which SEK 0.9 bn in Volvo, SEK 0.7 bn in Sandvik, SEK 0.5 bn in SCA and SEK 0.1 bn in Alleima.
2024
2023
2023
June 30
June 30
Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK mn
156,047
136,785
150,252
Net asset value per share, SEK
361
317
348
Share price Industrivärden C, SEK
357.60
297.20
328.30
Debt-equities ratio
3%
4%
5%
2024
2023
2023
SEK mn
Jan - June
Jan - June
Jan - Dec
Earnings per share, SEK
21.16
30.98
62.15
Dividend income
8,467
6,300
6,418
Dividend paid
3,347
3,131
3,131
Equities portfolio:
Purchases
2,122
1,098
2,854
Sales
-
-
-
