Stock INDU A AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

AB Industrivärden

Equities

INDU A

SE0000190126

Investment Holding Companies

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 09:03:18 2024-07-08 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
346.9 SEK -2.28% Intraday chart for AB Industrivärden -4.52% +5.38%
02:50pm INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : H1 24: A temporary pullback Alphavalue
10:00am AB Industrivärden Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 CI
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about AB Industrivärden

INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : H1 24: A temporary pullback Alphavalue
AB Industrivärden Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 CI
AB Industrivärden Approves Dividend CI
AB Industrivärden Approves the Appointment of Fredrik Persson as New Director CI
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Strong start of the year for Industrivärden Alphavalue
AB Industrivärden Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Uplift following the FY23 results Alphavalue
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Latest results from the Swedish trio wrap up in style Alphavalue
AB Industrivärden Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
AB Industrivärden Proposes Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023, Payable on April 18, 2024 CI
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Revisions to estimates following the Q3 23 release Alphavalue
AB Industrivärden (OM:INDU A) acquired additional minority stake in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (OM:SHB A) for SEK 190 million. CI
Svenska Cellulosa Proposes New Chair Nominee MT
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Q3-23: caught in murky waters Alphavalue
AB Industrivärden Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
AB Industrivärden Announces Composition of Nominating Committee CI
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : H1-23: A revival of interest? Alphavalue
AB IndustrivÃ¤rden Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add Alphavalue
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Industrivärden starts the year on the right foot Alphavalue
AB Industrivärden Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
AB Industrivärden Proposes Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on 24 April 2023 CI
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Heading back to NAV premium? Alphavalue
AB Industrivärden Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 CI
AB Industrivärden Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI

Chart AB Industrivärden

Chart AB Industrivärden
More charts

Company Profile

Industrivarden AB is a Sweden-based holding company. Its mission is to conduct long-term asset management that creates value through active ownership. Industrivarden is an active owner in more than eight listed Nordic companies. Its portfolio includes: Handelsbanken, a banking business and a decentralized branch network; Sandvik, a materials technology company; Volvo, a provider of commercial transport solutions; Essity, a producer of hygiene products; SCA, a forest company, Ericsson a supplier of mobile infrastructure; SSAB, a steel producer; Skanska, a construction services company; and ICA Gruppen, a retail company active in the Nordic region.
Sector
Investment Holding Companies
Calendar
05:00am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
355 SEK
Average target price
379.5 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+6.90%
Consensus

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Holding Companies

1st Jan change Capi.
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN Stock AB Industrivärden
+5.50% 14.57B
INVESTOR AB Stock Investor AB
+23.11% 84.25B
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR Stock Investment AB Latour
+10.94% 17.86B
KOÇ HOLDING Stock Koç Holding
+61.21% 17.81B
BAJAJ HOLDINGS & INVESTMENT LIMITED Stock Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited
+29.08% 12.85B
L E LUNDBERGFÖRETAGEN AB Stock L E Lundbergföretagen AB
-3.87% 12.6B
MERITZ FINANCIAL GROUP INC. Stock Meritz Financial Group Inc.
+41.12% 11.13B
HAL TRUST Stock HAL Trust
-1.41% 11.01B
SK SQUARE CO., LTD. Stock SK Square Co., Ltd.
+98.10% 10.07B
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA Stock Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
-4.03% 9.57B
Other Holding Companies
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. INDU A Stock
  4. News AB Industrivärden
  5. Industrivärden: H1 24