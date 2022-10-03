Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  AB Industrivärden (publ)
  News
  Summary
    IDV1   SE0000107203

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)

(IDV1)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  03:08 2022-10-03 am EDT
19.79 EUR   +0.38%
Nominating committee ahead of Industrivärden's 2023 AGM

10/03/2022 | 04:01am EDT
In accordance with a resolution for the Nominating Committee made by the 2011 Annual General Meeting, and which applies until further notice, the Chairman of the Board is assigned the task of contacting four shareholders from among the largest registered shareholders in terms of votes in Euroclear Sweden AB's printout of the shareholder register as per the last business day in August, who each appoints one representative who is not a director on the Company's board, to form together with the Chairman of the Board a Nominating Committee for the time until a new Nominating Committee has been appointed. The Nominating Committee appoints a committee chair from among its members. The composition of the Nominating Committee shall be made public not later than six months before the next Annual General Meeting. No fee is payable for work on the Nominating Committee.

Accordingly, the Nominating Committee has the following composition: Mats Guldbrand, L E Lundbergföretagen, Bo Damberg, Jan Wallanders and Tom Hedelius Foundation and others, Jan Svedjebrant, SCA Pension Foundations and others, Mikael Schmidt, Essity Pension Foundations and others, and Fredrik Lundberg, Chairman of the Board of Industrivärden.

If a member leaves the Nominating Committee before its work has been completed, and if the Nominating Committee is of the opinion that there is a need to replace the said member, the Nominating Committee shall appoint a new member. Any change in the Nominating Committee's composition shall be announced immediately.

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nominating Committee can contact the Nominating Committee by e-mail to valberedning@industrivarden.se, or by ordinary mail to AB Industrivärden, Attn: Nominating Committee, Box 5403, SE-114 84 Stockholm, Sweden. In order for the Nominating Committee to be able to consider proposals these should be submitted by December 31, 2022, at the latest. 

Industrivärden’s Annual General Meeting will be held on April 17, 2023 at Grand Hôtel, Vinterträdgården, in Stockholm                           


Stockholm, October 3, 2022

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)


For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Lundberg, Convening member of Nominating Committee, tel. +48-8-463 06 00.


The information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communications, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666 64 00), at 10:00 a.m. CEST on October 3, 2022.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 5 488 M 494 M 494 M
Net income 2022 16 204 M 1 459 M 1 459 M
Net Debt 2022 7 127 M 642 M 642 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,02x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 97 069 M 8 741 M 8 741 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,0x
Capi. / Sales 2023 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
AB Industrivärden (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 225,70 SEK
Average target price 293,37 SEK
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helena Stjernholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Öhman Chief Financial Officer
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Chairman
Karl Gunnar Åberg Head-Investments & Analysis
Gustav Christian Caspar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-27.59%8 741
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-28.10%46 011
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.72%21 200
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-26.77%10 164
HAL TRUST-23.07%9 539
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-21.74%8 741