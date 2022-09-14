Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. AB Industrivärden (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDV1   SE0000107203

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)

(IDV1)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  03:10 2022-09-14 am EDT
21.35 EUR   -1.88%
04:01aReporting dates and Annual General Meeting of Industrivärden 2023
GL
09/01Net asset value as per August 31, 2022
GL
08/18Industrivärden CFO To Step Down In February 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reporting dates and Annual General Meeting of Industrivärden 2023

09/14/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 3: Year-end report 2022

Mach 9: Annual Report 2022

April 5: Interim report January–March

April 17: 2023 Annual General Meeting       

July 6: Interim report January–June

October 6: Interim report January–September                    

                         

Stockholm, September 14, 2022

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)


For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00


The information was submitted for publication, through the agency by the Head of Corporate Communications stated below, at 10:00 a.m. CET on September 14, 2022.

Attachment


All news about AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)
04:01aReporting dates and Annual General Meeting of Industrivärden 2023
GL
09/01Net asset value as per August 31, 2022
GL
08/18Industrivärden CFO To Step Down In February 2023
MT
08/18Change in Industrivärden's management team
GL
08/18AB Industrivärden Announces Resignation of Jan Öhman as Chief Financial Officer, Effect..
CI
07/29New number of votes and shares outstanding
GL
07/07AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : 2022 6m
PU
07/07Interim Report January 1 – June 30, 2022
GL
07/07Interim Report January 1 – June 30, 2022
GL
07/07AB Industrivärden Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 488 M 515 M 515 M
Net income 2022 16 204 M 1 521 M 1 521 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,27x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 101 B 9 513 M 9 513 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 18,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
AB Industrivärden (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 235,30 SEK
Average target price 293,37 SEK
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helena Stjernholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan Öhman Chief Financial Officer
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Chairman
Karl Gunnar Åberg Head-Investments & Analysis
Gustav Christian Caspar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-20.06%9 513
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-22.44%52 625
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.87%23 377
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-22.27%11 313
HAL TRUST-15.36%10 878
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-16.57%9 890