Interim Report
January 1 - September 30, 2023
- Net asset value on September 30, 2023, was SEK 134.7 billion, or SEK 312 per share. During the first nine months, net asset value increased by 6%, corresponding to SEK 19 per share.
- The total return for the period was 17% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 5% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).
- During the first nine months of 2023, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 2.0 billion, of which SEK 0.8 billion in Sandvik, SEK 0.6 billion in Volvo, SEK 0.4 billion in Handelsbanken and SEK 0.2 billion in SCA.
2023
2022
2022
Sept 30
Sept 30
Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK M
134,663
107,466
126,477
Net asset value per share, SEK
312
249
293
Share price Industrivärden C, SEK
288.60
223.30
253.00
Debt-equities ratio
5%
6%
5%
2023
2022
2022
SEK M
Jan - Sept
Jan - Sept
Jan - Dec
Earnings per share, SEK
26.10
-76.17
-32.34
Dividend income
6,418
5,479
5,479
Dividend paid
3,131
2,915
2,915
Equities portfolio:
Purchases
2,049
2,915
3,184
Sales
-
-
-
AB Industrivärden (publ) | Reg. no. 556043-4200 | www.industrivarden.net
Financial overview
For balance sheet items, figures in parentheses pertain to the value on December 31, 2022. For income statement and cash flow items, figures in parentheses pertain to the value for the corresponding period in the preceding year.
Net asset value
Net asset value consists of the market value of the equities portfolio less net debt. On September 30, 2023, net asset value was SEK 134.7 billion (126.5) or SEK 312 per share (293), an increase of SEK 19 per share during the first nine months.
Sept 30, 2023
Share of
ownership, %
Market value
Share of value
Holdings
No. of shares
Capital
Votes
SEK M
SEK/share
%
Volvo A
166,600,000
9.0
27.9
37,885
97
30
Volvo B
17,400,000
3,925
Sandvik
174,900,000
13.9
13.9
35,260
82
25
Handelsbanken A
226,200,000
11.4
11.6
22,068
51
16
Essity A
33,257,000
10.2
29.6
7,865
39
12
Essity B
38,400,000
9,059
SCA A
33,785,290
10.5
29.4
5,068
26
8
SCA B
39,800,000
5,968
Skanska A
12,667,500
7.7
24.5
2,280
13
4
Skanska B
19,500,000
3,510
Ericsson A
86,052,615
2.6
15.1
4,716
11
3
Ericsson B
1,000,000
53
Alleima
50,300,000
20.0
20.0
2,885
7
2
Other
487
1
0
Equities portfolio
141,029
327
100
Net debt
-6,366
-15
Net asset value
134,663
312
Debt-equities ratio
5%
During the last ten-year period, net asset value increased from SEK 56.8 billion on September 30, 2013, to SEK 134.7 billion on September 30, 2023. For the last five- and ten-year periods, the average annual growth of net asset value was 6% and 9%, respectively. The chart below illustrates net asset value for the respective year-ends as well as for the period ended on September 30, 2023.
Performance over time
SEK M
160,000
140,000
120,000
100,000
80,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
0 -20,000-40,000
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
230930
Portfolio
Net debt
Net asset value
2
Industrivärden Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2023
Performance of equities portfolio
During the period, the value of the equities portfolio, adjusted for purchases and sales, increased by SEK 5.1 billion, or 4%. On September 30, 2023, the market value of the equities portfolio was SEK 141.0 billion. Net purchases amounted to SEK 2.0 billion.
Change in value, investments, dividend income
Sept 30, 2023
Jan - Sept 2023
SEK M
Market value
Change in value
Purchase (+) / sales (-)
Dividend
Volvo
41,810
5,443
612
2,537
Sandvik
35,260
2,239
767
861
Handelsbanken
22,068
-1,622
442
1,770
Essity
16,924
-2,617
-
520
SCA
11,036
1,247
228
184
Skanska
5,790
483
-
241
Ericsson
4,769
-971
-
235
Alleima
2,885
953
-
70
Other
487
-6
-
-
Total
141,029
5,148
2,049
6,418
Total return, holdings
January 1 - September 30
Alleima
53%
Volvo
8.2
Volvo
23%
Sandvik
3.1
SCA
15%
SCA
1.4
Skanska
14%
Alleima
1.0
Sandvik
10%
Skanska
0.8
Handelsbanken
1%
Handelsbanken
0.3
Essity
-11%
Ericsson
-0.7
Ericsson
-13%
Essity
-2.2
-30-15 0 15 30 45 60 %
-4-2 0 2 4 6 8 10 SEK bn
Investment activities
During the first nine months of the year, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 2,049 M (2,915), of which SEK 767 M in Sandvik, SEK 612 M in Volvo B, SEK 442 M in Handelsbanken A and SEK 228 M in SCA B.
Dividends received
During the first nine months, dividend income from the holdings amounted to SEK 6,418 M (5,479), of which dividend payments received amounted to SEK 6,300 M (5,370). Dividends decided on for which payment has not yet been received are recognized as receivables in the balance sheet when the right to receive dividend has been determined.
Industrivärden Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2023
3
Management cost
During the first nine months of 2023, management cost amounted to SEK 96 M (96), which on a yearly basis corresponds to 0.09% (0.11%) of the equities portfolio on September 30, 2023.
Financing
Net debt amounted to SEK 6.4 billion (7.4) on September 30, 2023, corresponding to a debt-equities ratio of 5% (5%).
Industrivärden's debt financing consists primarily of MTN loans. The average tenor of the debt portfolio was 28 months (27) on September 30, 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, a new bond of SEK 0.5 billion with a tenor of three and a half years, and two bonds of SEK 0.5 billion each with tenors of five years, were issued. The loans pertain to refinancing and were issued within the framework of the existing MTN program. Framework amounts and terms of the loans are available on Industrivärden's website.
No part of Industrivärden's financing is conditional upon any covenants.
Net debt
2023
2022
2022
SEK M
Sept 30
Sept 30
Dec 31
Non-current financial liabilities
6,500
6,500
6,500
Current financial liabilities
1,684
1,634
1,682
Provisions for pensions
0
0
4
Current financial receivables
-152
-146
-36
Cash and cash equivalents
-1,666
-955
-795
Total
6,366
7,033
7,355
Credit rating
S&P Global Ratings has assigned Industrivärden a credit rating of A+/Stable/A-1. This rating was confirmed on March 27, 2023.
Shareholders' equity
The Group's shareholders' equity at the end of the period was SEK 134,308 M (126,180), corresponding to an equity ratio of 94% (94%).
Share structure
At the 2011 Annual General Meeting, a share conversion clause was added to the Articles of Association. Shareholders have the right at any time to request conversion of Class A shares to Class C shares. During the first nine months of the year, 802,848 shares were converted.
Share structure on September 30, 2023
Share class
No. of shares
No. of votes
Capital, %
Votes, %
A (1 vote)
259,940,677
259,940,677.0
60.2
93.8
C (1/10 vote)
171,958,431
17,195,843.1
39.8
6.2
Total
431,899,108
277,136,520.1
100.0
100.0
4
Industrivärden Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2023
Industrivärden's stock
Stock performance
On the last day of trading in the period, September 29, the price of Industrivärden's Class A and Class C shares was SEK 288.80 and SEK 288.60, respectively. On the last day of trading in 2022, December 30, the corresponding share prices were SEK 253.50 and SEK 253.00, respectively.
The total return during the period was 17% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares. During the last five- and ten-year periods, the average annual total return for the Class C shares was 10% and 12%, respectively. The stock's total return, compared with the total return for the Stockholm Stock Exchange (SIXRX) and the total return for the OMXS30 (OMXS30GI), is shown in the table and charts below.
Average annual growth in value for respective period
Sept 30, 2023
Total return
Industrivärden C
Index (SIXRX)
Index (OMXS30GI)
2023, 9 months
17%
5%
8%
1 year
32%
16%
22%
3 years
9%
6%
9%
5 years
10%
8%
8%
7 years
11%
10%
9%
10 years
12%
11%
9%
Total return over time
Index
500
400
300
200
100
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Total return index (OMXS30GI)
Total return index (SIXRX)
Industrivärden C
Total return for the respective year/period
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
-10%
-20%
-30%
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
230930
Industrivärden C
Total return index (SIXRX)
Industrivärden Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2023
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AB Industrivärden published this content on 06 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2023 09:09:08 UTC.