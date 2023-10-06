During the first nine months of 2023, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 2.0 billion, of which SEK 0.8 billion in Sandvik, SEK 0.6 billion in Volvo, SEK 0.4 billion in Handelsbanken and SEK 0.2 billion in SCA.

The total return for the period was 17% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 5% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).

Net asset value on September 30, 2023, was SEK 134.7 billion, or SEK 312 per share. During the first nine months, net asset value increased by 6%, corresponding to SEK 19 per share.

Financial overview

For balance sheet items, figures in parentheses pertain to the value on December 31, 2022. For income statement and cash flow items, figures in parentheses pertain to the value for the corresponding period in the preceding year.

Net asset value

Net asset value consists of the market value of the equities portfolio less net debt. On September 30, 2023, net asset value was SEK 134.7 billion (126.5) or SEK 312 per share (293), an increase of SEK 19 per share during the first nine months.

Sept 30, 2023 Share of ownership, % Market value Share of value Holdings No. of shares Capital Votes SEK M SEK/share % Volvo A 166,600,000 9.0 27.9 37,885 97 30 Volvo B 17,400,000 3,925 Sandvik 174,900,000 13.9 13.9 35,260 82 25 Handelsbanken A 226,200,000 11.4 11.6 22,068 51 16 Essity A 33,257,000 10.2 29.6 7,865 39 12 Essity B 38,400,000 9,059 SCA A 33,785,290 10.5 29.4 5,068 26 8 SCA B 39,800,000 5,968 Skanska A 12,667,500 7.7 24.5 2,280 13 4 Skanska B 19,500,000 3,510 Ericsson A 86,052,615 2.6 15.1 4,716 11 3 Ericsson B 1,000,000 53 Alleima 50,300,000 20.0 20.0 2,885 7 2 Other 487 1 0 Equities portfolio 141,029 327 100 Net debt -6,366 -15 Net asset value 134,663 312 Debt-equities ratio 5%

During the last ten-year period, net asset value increased from SEK 56.8 billion on September 30, 2013, to SEK 134.7 billion on September 30, 2023. For the last five- and ten-year periods, the average annual growth of net asset value was 6% and 9%, respectively. The chart below illustrates net asset value for the respective year-ends as well as for the period ended on September 30, 2023.

Performance over time

SEK M

160,000

140,000

120,000

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

20,000

0 -20,000-40,000

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 230930 Portfolio Net debt Net asset value