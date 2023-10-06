Interim Report

January 1 - September 30, 2023

  • Net asset value on September 30, 2023, was SEK 134.7 billion, or SEK 312 per share. During the first nine months, net asset value increased by 6%, corresponding to SEK 19 per share.
  • The total return for the period was 17% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 5% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).
  • During the first nine months of 2023, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 2.0 billion, of which SEK 0.8 billion in Sandvik, SEK 0.6 billion in Volvo, SEK 0.4 billion in Handelsbanken and SEK 0.2 billion in SCA.

2023

2022

2022

Sept 30

Sept 30

Dec 31

Net asset value, SEK M

134,663

107,466

126,477

Net asset value per share, SEK

312

249

293

Share price Industrivärden C, SEK

288.60

223.30

253.00

Debt-equities ratio

5%

6%

5%

2023

2022

2022

SEK M

Jan - Sept

Jan - Sept

Jan - Dec

Earnings per share, SEK

26.10

-76.17

-32.34

Dividend income

6,418

5,479

5,479

Dividend paid

3,131

2,915

2,915

Equities portfolio:

Purchases

2,049

2,915

3,184

Sales

-

-

-

AB Industrivärden (publ) | Reg. no. 556043-4200 | www.industrivarden.net

Financial overview

For balance sheet items, figures in parentheses pertain to the value on December 31, 2022. For income statement and cash flow items, figures in parentheses pertain to the value for the corresponding period in the preceding year.

Net asset value

Net asset value consists of the market value of the equities portfolio less net debt. On September 30, 2023, net asset value was SEK 134.7 billion (126.5) or SEK 312 per share (293), an increase of SEK 19 per share during the first nine months.

Sept 30, 2023

Share of

ownership, %

Market value

Share of value

Holdings

No. of shares

Capital

Votes

SEK M

SEK/share

%

Volvo A

166,600,000

9.0

27.9

37,885

97

30

Volvo B

17,400,000

3,925

Sandvik

174,900,000

13.9

13.9

35,260

82

25

Handelsbanken A

226,200,000

11.4

11.6

22,068

51

16

Essity A

33,257,000

10.2

29.6

7,865

39

12

Essity B

38,400,000

9,059

SCA A

33,785,290

10.5

29.4

5,068

26

8

SCA B

39,800,000

5,968

Skanska A

12,667,500

7.7

24.5

2,280

13

4

Skanska B

19,500,000

3,510

Ericsson A

86,052,615

2.6

15.1

4,716

11

3

Ericsson B

1,000,000

53

Alleima

50,300,000

20.0

20.0

2,885

7

2

Other

487

1

0

Equities portfolio

141,029

327

100

Net debt

-6,366

-15

Net asset value

134,663

312

Debt-equities ratio

5%

During the last ten-year period, net asset value increased from SEK 56.8 billion on September 30, 2013, to SEK 134.7 billion on September 30, 2023. For the last five- and ten-year periods, the average annual growth of net asset value was 6% and 9%, respectively. The chart below illustrates net asset value for the respective year-ends as well as for the period ended on September 30, 2023.

Performance over time

SEK M

160,000

140,000

120,000

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

20,000

0 -20,000-40,000

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

230930

Portfolio

Net debt

Net asset value

2

Industrivärden Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2023

Performance of equities portfolio

During the period, the value of the equities portfolio, adjusted for purchases and sales, increased by SEK 5.1 billion, or 4%. On September 30, 2023, the market value of the equities portfolio was SEK 141.0 billion. Net purchases amounted to SEK 2.0 billion.

Change in value, investments, dividend income

Sept 30, 2023

Jan - Sept 2023

SEK M

Market value

Change in value

Purchase (+) / sales (-)

Dividend

Volvo

41,810

5,443

612

2,537

Sandvik

35,260

2,239

767

861

Handelsbanken

22,068

-1,622

442

1,770

Essity

16,924

-2,617

-

520

SCA

11,036

1,247

228

184

Skanska

5,790

483

-

241

Ericsson

4,769

-971

-

235

Alleima

2,885

953

-

70

Other

487

-6

-

-

Total

141,029

5,148

2,049

6,418

Total return, holdings

January 1 - September 30

Alleima

53%

Volvo

8.2

Volvo

23%

Sandvik

3.1

SCA

15%

SCA

1.4

Skanska

14%

Alleima

1.0

Sandvik

10%

Skanska

0.8

Handelsbanken

1%

Handelsbanken

0.3

Essity

-11%

Ericsson

-0.7

Ericsson

-13%

Essity

-2.2

-30-15 0 15 30 45 60 %

-4-2 0 2 4 6 8 10 SEK bn

Investment activities

During the first nine months of the year, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 2,049 M (2,915), of which SEK 767 M in Sandvik, SEK 612 M in Volvo B, SEK 442 M in Handelsbanken A and SEK 228 M in SCA B.

Dividends received

During the first nine months, dividend income from the holdings amounted to SEK 6,418 M (5,479), of which dividend payments received amounted to SEK 6,300 M (5,370). Dividends decided on for which payment has not yet been received are recognized as receivables in the balance sheet when the right to receive dividend has been determined.

Industrivärden Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2023

3

Management cost

During the first nine months of 2023, management cost amounted to SEK 96 M (96), which on a yearly basis corresponds to 0.09% (0.11%) of the equities portfolio on September 30, 2023.

Financing

Net debt amounted to SEK 6.4 billion (7.4) on September 30, 2023, corresponding to a debt-equities ratio of 5% (5%).

Industrivärden's debt financing consists primarily of MTN loans. The average tenor of the debt portfolio was 28 months (27) on September 30, 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, a new bond of SEK 0.5 billion with a tenor of three and a half years, and two bonds of SEK 0.5 billion each with tenors of five years, were issued. The loans pertain to refinancing and were issued within the framework of the existing MTN program. Framework amounts and terms of the loans are available on Industrivärden's website.

No part of Industrivärden's financing is conditional upon any covenants.

Net debt

2023

2022

2022

SEK M

Sept 30

Sept 30

Dec 31

Non-current financial liabilities

6,500

6,500

6,500

Current financial liabilities

1,684

1,634

1,682

Provisions for pensions

0

0

4

Current financial receivables

-152

-146

-36

Cash and cash equivalents

-1,666

-955

-795

Total

6,366

7,033

7,355

Credit rating

S&P Global Ratings has assigned Industrivärden a credit rating of A+/Stable/A-1. This rating was confirmed on March 27, 2023.

Shareholders' equity

The Group's shareholders' equity at the end of the period was SEK 134,308 M (126,180), corresponding to an equity ratio of 94% (94%).

Share structure

At the 2011 Annual General Meeting, a share conversion clause was added to the Articles of Association. Shareholders have the right at any time to request conversion of Class A shares to Class C shares. During the first nine months of the year, 802,848 shares were converted.

Share structure on September 30, 2023

Share class

No. of shares

No. of votes

Capital, %

Votes, %

A (1 vote)

259,940,677

259,940,677.0

60.2

93.8

C (1/10 vote)

171,958,431

17,195,843.1

39.8

6.2

Total

431,899,108

277,136,520.1

100.0

100.0

4

Industrivärden Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2023

Industrivärden's stock

Stock performance

On the last day of trading in the period, September 29, the price of Industrivärden's Class A and Class C shares was SEK 288.80 and SEK 288.60, respectively. On the last day of trading in 2022, December 30, the corresponding share prices were SEK 253.50 and SEK 253.00, respectively.

The total return during the period was 17% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares. During the last five- and ten-year periods, the average annual total return for the Class C shares was 10% and 12%, respectively. The stock's total return, compared with the total return for the Stockholm Stock Exchange (SIXRX) and the total return for the OMXS30 (OMXS30GI), is shown in the table and charts below.

Average annual growth in value for respective period

Sept 30, 2023

Total return

Industrivärden C

Index (SIXRX)

Index (OMXS30GI)

2023, 9 months

17%

5%

8%

1 year

32%

16%

22%

3 years

9%

6%

9%

5 years

10%

8%

8%

7 years

11%

10%

9%

10 years

12%

11%

9%

Total return over time

Index

500

400

300

200

100

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Total return index (OMXS30GI)

Total return index (SIXRX)

Industrivärden C

Total return for the respective year/period

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

-10%

-20%

-30%

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

230930

Industrivärden C

Total return index (SIXRX)

Industrivärden Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2023

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

AB Industrivärden published this content on 06 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2023 09:09:08 UTC.