AB Industrivärden : LTI 2021 P17

This document is a translation of the Swedish original

Appendix pt. 17

Extract Notice of Annual General Meeting - LTI 2021

Long-term share savings program

Background

Since 2012 the Annual General Meetings have resolved on the implementation of long-term share saving programs for employees of the Company. The terms of the share savings program (the "Program") now proposed by the Board of Directors to the 2021 Annual General Meeting corresponds to the program adopted by the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

The Program entails that the employee after three years receives so-called performance shares, provided that certain conditions are fulfilled and that the employee has invested a portion of his or her base salary in Industrivärden shares and that the employee has not given notice or has not been served notice of termination at the time the shares were granted.

The purpose of the Program is to encourage Industrivärden's employees to increase their shareholdings and thereby further emphasize long-term shareholder value. The share savings program is deemed to increase Industrivärden's prospects for retaining and recruiting competent employees as well as the employees' interest and involvement in Industrivärden's business and development. The performance conditions, which are based on the total return for Industrivärden shares during the term of the Program, are deemed to further enhance the participants' long-term commitment and the mutual interests between Industrivärden's shareholders and employees. The Program is intended to be annually recurring and constitute the form of long-term variable salary.

The Board of Directors thus proposes that the 2021 Annual General Meeting resolve to implement a long-term share savings program for in total no more than 20 employees of Industrivärden.

The Board of Directors' proposal for resolution

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolve to implement the Program based on the terms and conditions set out below.

The Program is open to the CEO and a maximum of 4 other members of Industrivärden's management ("CEO" and "Management" respectively), to a maximum of 6 key persons employed by Industrivärden ("Key Persons"), and to other permanent employees of Industrivärden ("Employees"), however in total a maximum of 20 permanent employees of

Industrivärden. Provided that the CEO, Management, Key Persons and Employees (as applicable) have made an own investment in Class C shares in Industrivärden ("Savings Shares") during the

Acquisition Period (defined in item c below), from a designated third party at the end of the Lock-in Period (defined in point d below), such participant is under the terms of the Program offered the opportunity to be granted shares free of charge, as follows: Provided that the total return for the Industrivärden Class C shares during the Lock-in Period is equal to or exceeds 10 percent, all program participants may be granted 0.5

Class C shares in Industrivärden ("Performance Share") per Savings Share,