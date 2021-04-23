Log in
AB Industrivärden : LTI 2021 P17

04/23/2021
This document is a translation of the Swedish original

Appendix pt. 17

Extract Notice of Annual General Meeting - LTI 2021

Long-term share savings program

Background

Since 2012 the Annual General Meetings have resolved on the implementation of long-term share saving programs for employees of the Company. The terms of the share savings program (the "Program") now proposed by the Board of Directors to the 2021 Annual General Meeting corresponds to the program adopted by the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

The Program entails that the employee after three years receives so-called performance shares, provided that certain conditions are fulfilled and that the employee has invested a portion of his or her base salary in Industrivärden shares and that the employee has not given notice or has not been served notice of termination at the time the shares were granted.

The purpose of the Program is to encourage Industrivärden's employees to increase their shareholdings and thereby further emphasize long-term shareholder value. The share savings program is deemed to increase Industrivärden's prospects for retaining and recruiting competent employees as well as the employees' interest and involvement in Industrivärden's business and development. The performance conditions, which are based on the total return for Industrivärden shares during the term of the Program, are deemed to further enhance the participants' long-term commitment and the mutual interests between Industrivärden's shareholders and employees. The Program is intended to be annually recurring and constitute the form of long-term variable salary.

The Board of Directors thus proposes that the 2021 Annual General Meeting resolve to implement a long-term share savings program for in total no more than 20 employees of Industrivärden.

The Board of Directors' proposal for resolution

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolve to implement the Program based on the terms and conditions set out below.

  1. The Program is open to the CEO and a maximum of 4 other members of Industrivärden's management ("CEO" and "Management" respectively), to a maximum of 6 key persons employed by Industrivärden ("Key Persons"), and to other permanent employees of Industrivärden ("Employees"), however in total a maximum of 20 permanent employees of
    Industrivärden.
  2. Provided that the CEO, Management, Key Persons and Employees (as applicable) have made an own investment in Class C shares in Industrivärden ("Savings Shares") during the
    Acquisition Period (defined in item c below), from a designated third party at the end of the Lock-in Period (defined in point d below), such participant is under the terms of the Program offered the opportunity to be granted shares free of charge, as follows:
    1. Provided that the total return for the Industrivärden Class C shares during the Lock-in Period is equal to or exceeds 10 percent, all program participants may be granted 0.5
      Class C shares in Industrivärden ("Performance Share") per Savings Share,

This document is a translation of the Swedish original

Appendix pt. 17

  1. Provided that the average annual total return for Industrivärden Class C shares during the Lock-in Period is equal to or exceeds SIXRX during the same period of time, the CEO and Management may be granted 1 additional Performance Share, Key Persons may be granted 0.5 additional Performance Share, and Employees may be granted 0.5 additional Performance Share, per Savings Share,
  2. Provided that the average annual total return for Industrivärden Class C shares during the Lock-in Period is equal to or exceeds SIXRX by 2 percentage points during the same period of time, the CEO and Management may be granted 1.5 additional Performance Shares and Key Persons may be granted an additional 1 Performance Share per Savings Share, and
  3. Provided that the average annual total return for Industrivärden Class C shares during the Lock-in Period is equal to or exceeds SIXRX by 3 percentage points during the same

period of time, the CEO may be granted 1 additional Performance Share per Savings share.

In total, the Program thus entails that the CEO may be granted 4 Performance Shares per Savings Share, that Management may be granted 3 Performance Shares per Savings Share, that Key Persons may be granted 2 Performance Shares per Savings Share, and that Employees may be granted 1 Performance Share per Savings Share.

  1. The maximum number of Savings Shares that each program participant may acquire is limited in such way that Savings Shares may be acquired for an amount corresponding to a maximum of 10 percent of the participant's gross annual base salary for 2021. Acquisition of Savings
    Shares shall take place during the period from 21 July 2021 until and including 29 October 2021, however with a right for the Board of Directors to extend the period in certain circumstances (the "Acquisition Period").
  2. Grants of Performance Shares are expected to take place shortly after publication of
    Industrivärden's third quarter interim report for 2024. The time from the last day of the Acquisition Period to the date of publication of Industrivärden's third quarter interim report for 2024 is defined as the "Lock-in Period."
  3. In order for a program participant to be granted Performance Shares it is required that, with certain specific exemptions, the participant has not been given notice or has not been served notice of termination of employment in Industrivärden during the Lock-in Period and that the participant, throughout the Lock-in Period, has retained the Savings Shares. Saving Shares disposed of prior to the expiration of the Lock-in Period will therefore not entitle to any grants of Performance Shares. Should a program participant retire during the Lock-in Period, the entitlement to receive allotment of Performance Shares shall be reduced in proportion to the time remaining in the Lock-in Period.
  4. The Program shall comprise a maximum of 50,000 Class C shares in Industrivärden. Should Savings Shares be acquired at a share price such that the total number of Performance Shares exceeds 50,000, the number of Performance Shares that may be transferred to the program participants will be proportionally reduced.
  5. The Board of Directors shall be authorized to establish the detailed terms and conditions for the Program.
  6. In the event significant changes occur in Industrivärden or the market, or in the event the costs for the Program significantly exceed the estimated costs, and this, in the opinion of the Board of Directors, results in a situation where the conditions for grants of Performance Shares under the Program become unreasonable, the Board of Directors shall be entitled to make adjustments to the Program, including, among other things, a decision to reduce the grant of Performance Shares or to not grant any Performance Shares at all.
  7. The number of Performance Shares shall be subject to recalculation as a result of intervening bonus issues, splits, rights issues and/or other similar company events.

This document is a translation of the Swedish original

Appendix pt. 17

Drafting of the proposal

The proposal regarding the Program to the 2021 Annual General Meeting has been decided on by the Board of Directors following preparation by the Compensation Committee.

Hedging, etc.

To hedge the financial exposure that the Program is expected to have, the Board of Directors intends to enter into a share swap agreement with a third party on behalf of Industrivärden, at market terms, whereby the third party in its own name shall be entitled to acquire and transfer Class C shares in Industrivärden to the program participants.

As proposed the Program may comprise a maximum of 50,000 Class C shares in Industrivärden, representing approximately 0.01 percent of all outstanding shares in Industrivärden and approximately 0.03 percent of all outstanding Class C shares in Industrivärden.

In accordance with the scope of the Program as described above, the cost upon full grant is estimated to approximately SEK 13 million, under the assumption all employees participate in the Program and that all program participants acquire the maximum number of Savings Shares.

The Program is expected to have only marginal effect on Industrivärden's and the Industrivärden Group's key ratios.

Majority requirements

The Annual General Meeting's resolution in accordance with the above requires a majority of more than half of the votes cast.

Disclaimer

AB Industrivärden published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 13:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
