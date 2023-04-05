Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  AB Industrivärden (publ)
  News
  Summary
    INDU A   SE0000190126

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)

(INDU A)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:57 2023-04-05 am EDT
282.40 SEK   -0.91%
12:06pIndustrivärden : Industrivärden starts the year on the right foot
Alphavalue
05:31aAb Industrivärden : 2023 3m
PU
05:01aInterim Report, January 1 – March 31, 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Industrivärden : Industrivärden starts the year on the right foot

04/05/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 11 784 M 1 146 M 1 146 M
Net Debt 2023 7 033 M 684 M 684 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 2,63%
Capitalization 123 B 11 947 M 11 947 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
AB Industrivärden (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 285,00 SEK
Average target price 288,67 SEK
Spread / Average Target 1,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helena Stjernholm President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Chairman
Karl Gunnar Åberg Deputy CEO & Head-Investment Organization
Gustav Christian Caspar Independent Director
Lars Ture Pettersson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)12.43%11 947
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)10.24%62 675
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.98%24 226
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA5.10%12 094
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-4.00%10 594
LIFCO AB (PUBL)28.85%9 912
