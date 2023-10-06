Stock INDU A AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)
AB Industrivärden (publ)

AB Industrivärden (publ)

Equities

INDU A

SE0000190126

Investment Holding Companies

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 10:53:00 2023-10-06 am EDT 		Intraday chart for AB Industrivärden (publ) 5-day change 1st Jan Change
285.85 SEK +0.83% -1.18% +12.58%
04:18pm INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Q3-23: caught in murky waters Alphavalue
11:00am AB Industrivärden Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI

INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Q3-23: caught in murky waters

October 06, 2023 at 10:18 am EDT

Latest news about AB Industrivärden (publ)

AB Industrivärden Announces Composition of Nominating Committee CI
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : H1-23: A revival of interest? Alphavalue
AB Industrivärden Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add Alphavalue
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Industrivärden starts the year on the right foot Alphavalue
AB Industrivärden Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
AB Industrivärden Proposes Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on 24 April 2023 CI
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : Heading back to NAV premium? Alphavalue
AB Industrivärden Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 CI
AB Industrivärden Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
AB Industrivärden Proposes Ordinary Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
AB Industrivärden Announces Executive Appointment CI
Industrivärden to Sell Volvo Group Call Options Under Deal with CEO MT
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : NAV once again hit by market turmoil Alphavalue
AB Industrivärden Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 CI
Industrivärden CFO To Step Down In February 2023 MT
AB Industrivärden Announces Resignation of Jan Öhman as Chief Financial Officer, Effective February 2023 CI
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : A disappointing H1 for the portfolio assets Alphavalue
AB Industrivärden Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 CI
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
AB Industrivärden Announces Executive Changes CI

Chart AB Industrivärden (publ)

More charts

Company Profile

Industrivarden AB is a Sweden-based holding company. Its mission is to conduct long-term asset management that creates value through active ownership. Industrivarden is an active owner in more than eight listed Nordic companies. Its portfolio includes: Handelsbanken, a banking business and a decentralized branch network; Sandvik, a materials technology company; Volvo, a provider of commercial transport solutions; Essity, a producer of hygiene products; SCA, a forest company, Ericsson a supplier of mobile infrastructure; SSAB, a steel producer; Skanska, a construction services company; and ICA Gruppen, a retail company active in the Nordic region.
Sector
Investment Holding Companies
Calendar
2023-10-05 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ)

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
283.50SEK
Average target price
324.00SEK
Spread / Average Target
+14.29%
Consensus

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Holding Companies

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL) Stock AB Industrivärden (publ)
+12.62% 11 090 M $
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) Stock Investor AB (publ)
+7.56% 57 790 M $
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock CK Hutchison Holdings Limited
-12.59% 19 809 M $
KOÇ HOLDING A.S. Stock Koç Holding A.S.
+79.69% 14 427 M $
MULTIPLY GROUP Stock Multiply Group
-13.36% 11 892 M $
INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL) Stock Investment AB Latour (publ)
-2.59% 10 997 M $
HAL TRUST Stock HAL Trust
-9.50% 10 312 M $
L E LUNDBERGFÖRETAGEN AB (PUBL) Stock L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)
+2.99% 10 214 M $
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA Stock Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
-6.41% 10 037 M $
MERITZ FINANCIAL GROUP INC. Stock Meritz Financial Group Inc.
+23.89% 7 842 M $
Other Holding Companies
