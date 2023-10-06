Industrivarden AB is a Sweden-based holding company. Its mission is to conduct long-term asset management that creates value through active ownership. Industrivarden is an active owner in more than eight listed Nordic companies. Its portfolio includes: Handelsbanken, a banking business and a decentralized branch network; Sandvik, a materials technology company; Volvo, a provider of commercial transport solutions; Essity, a producer of hygiene products; SCA, a forest company, Ericsson a supplier of mobile infrastructure; SSAB, a steel producer; Skanska, a construction services company; and ICA Gruppen, a retail company active in the Nordic region.

Sector Investment Holding Companies